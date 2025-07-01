NHL Rumors: What Will Mikael Granlund Make on the Open Market?

Will Mikael Granlund Get More Than Expected in Free Agency?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the status of Mikael Granlund in Dallas and what he could make on his next contract.

NHLRumors.com Transcription

Host: “With centers and free agency opening up , it does look like Mikael Granlund and Dallas are talking right now. But what would the price tag be on a Granlund right now?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, he’s going to, I mean, this is for certain guys, for guys like him, for guys like, you know, Aaron Ekblad , like there’s (Nikolaj) Ehlers and (Brock) Boeser like the top guys are going to cash in, and they’re probably going to cash in a little bit more heavier than, what would one would initially think, because primarily the pool is so shallow,

Like, there aren’t an abundance of options with respect to bringing in somebody who can be a 2C that has offense, that they can play the other side, that can slot to the wing when needed, that can improve a power play. So for Granlund, you look at some of the dollars that have gone out, six might be on the low end for a guy like him, maybe somewhere in the sevens, again, depending on the term.

Now, Dallas is probably, hoping and hoping to utilize, yeah, they are one of the six, no income tax states to see if they can drop that number a little bit, at least on their end, but we will see. When Dallas brought in Granlund earlier on in the season, they acquired him and both him and Cody Ceci, from San Jose, the hope was that he was going to click there and that they would try to make this a long-term fit.

They resume talks over, over the weekend, excuse me, the weekend continue to talk today, see if they can hammer something out. And Dallas is interesting because they’re looking at a variety of different things, while at the same time trying to move out money, such as (Matt) Dumba and (Ilya) Lyubushkin being two of those players.”

