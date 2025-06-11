NHL Rumors: What will the Vegas Golden Knights be up to?

What will the Vegas Golden Knights be up to?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Vegas Golden Knights – There is some speculation as to how aggressive the Golden Knights will be with Mitch Marner. Sources say there was some Marner to Golden Knights trade talk at the deadline in a three-way deal – Marner to Vegas, Mikko Rantanen to Toronto, and pieces to Carolina. It’s not known if Marner was asked to waive for Vegas or how far along talks got, but it sounded like Vegas and Carolina couldn’t work out the pieces. Vegas could move William Karlsson to clear up cap space – two years left at $5.9 million.

The Chris Johnston Show: (Youtube) Chris Johnston, when asked about the Vegas Golden Knights and what they could be thinking.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Julien McKenzie: “Okay, next one from Dean Jones. Anything about the pop-off for Vegas in terms of trade rumors? Where’s Nic Hague going? Do you have any updates on the latest Alex Pietrangelo news?

Johnston: “A lot of moving parts in Vegas, I would say, is the best way to put it. And you know that team, because they, they’ve set their aspirations at the Stanley Cup every year, you know, felt some disappointment with the way things ended.

Now, you look at who they lost to, and it might end up being a Stanley Cup champion. So I’m not sitting here saying Vegas is way off, but, you know, I think that they will be, you know, mixing things around.

I don’t have great trade rumors for you. Obviously, Nic Hague’s name is one that’s out there. And, you know, they’ve got to get a new deal done for (Jack) Eichel. So there’s, there’s some big pieces of business to be done in Vegas.

But, you know, that’s a team that could be involved in anything and everything. I think that they are not viewing their opportunities as modest, and so don’t have a lot of tangible to lay on you. But you know, I think that it’s, it’s going to be a pretty eventful summer in Vegas. It usually is, and you know they, they’ve got to get better to have a chance to be playing at this time next year.”

