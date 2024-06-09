NHL Rumors: What’s the latest with Jake Guentzel?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Loser Thinking episode on the latest on pending unrestricted free agent Jake Guentzel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “What’s the latest with Jake Guentzel?”

Friedman: “So it sounds like he’s available for a mid-round pick. I believe Carolina’s let everybody know that if you want to trade for his rights for the chance to sign him that, that it’s possible for a, for a mid-round pick.”

Marek: “A lot of teams lined up on that one?”

Friedman: “I’m sure there’s a ton of interest. I mean, you’ve just got to know, you know, do you think you’re gonna get him.

It’s, so, on your show the other day and on my NHL Network hit on Wednesday, we talked about our theories and Scott Laughlin asked me for a wild theory in and I said Chicago. And I do think there’s something to that now. You said San Jose.”

Marek: “Yeah, because they …”

Friedman: “Maybe if they sign Guentzel …”

Marek: “… they need to …”

Friedman: “They won’t be to scared to go to the NHL.”

Marek: “They need to protect their assets instead of just throwing them like to the wolves like you would do as a general manager of the San Jose Sharks.”

Someone said to me, like, Why do you guys hate Jake Guentzel so much? You don’t want him to ever win again? I kind of got a good laugh out of that. ”

Marek: “Both teams will turn it around.”

Friedman: “By the time, yes. Seriously? Yeah, I kind of gotta get a good laugh out of that.

I did have a couple of people say to me, San Jose is a long way away still. When it comes to Chicago, they were like, at the beginning, they’re like, then someone said to me, Chicago started to make noises like they’d like to move things along a little bit here.”

Marek: “I can see that.”

Friedman: “So I don’t know.”

Marek: “They’re getting to their, a top player in a couple weeks here.”

Friedman: And I don’t think it’s impossible that Chicago was considering this. Let’s put it that way. We’ll see. We’ll see where it all goes. But I don’t think it’s impossible. We’ll see how it all ends up but he’s available.”