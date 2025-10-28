NHL Rumors: When Will We Start Looking at New York Rangers GM Chris Drury?

If the New York Rangers continue to stumble, will GM Chris Drury be on the hot seat?

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta was asked about the New York Rangers GM Chris Drury and if he should be on the hot seat if things continue to go south.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Colby Cohen: “So, so let me ask you this question then, kind of pointed. How many coaches does Chris Drury get to hire before we start looking at Chris Drury as maybe the guy who’s not doing a good enough job. And, and Gerard Gallant, Peter Laviolette, now you’re on to Mike Sullivan. He fired David Quinn, who was 10 games over .500 during a three-year rebuild period. I think people forget that. And Jeff Gorton, mind you, two guys that there’s a lot of connections to.

And, you know, so, like, at what point is Dolan going, hmm, maybe, maybe my, the top of my, my leadership is not what it needs to be. There’s been a lot of noise, (Jacob) Trouba, (Chris) Krieder. How things have been handled. Barkley Goodrow, were they skirting the system with that move with his connections to Mike Greer. Like, at what point are we having that conversation, you know, about the Rangers?”

Pagnotta: “You know there were, there were some whispers, faint ones, but whispers over the summer that if Drury and company can’t right this ship, at least going into not, obviously not this season, and at least not going into, or, excuse me, going into next season. If there’s not a clear vision that, okay, we’re finally on the right track, then Dolan may be looking to make something happen.

I think it’s premature now still. I think they gave him and he’s got a good, Drury has a good relationship, but I think there’s at least an understanding that, ‘Look, buddy, you’re getting close to the edge here. Either move forward or I’m just going to push you over.'”

Irfaan Gaffar: “I don’t think that James Dolan is is afraid of doing that either. We’ve seen, you know, the way that the Rangers ownership group obviously, Knicks, the way that it’s operated there.”

