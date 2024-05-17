NHL Rumors: Who Will be the Next Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager?

Interesting Names Surround the Columbus Blue Jackets GM Position

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked if former Montreal Canadiens General Manager and current senior advisor to the Los Angeles Kings General Manager, Marc Bergevin would be considered for the General Manager position with the Columbus Blue Jackets

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Do The Winnipeg Jets Hire Scott Arniel as the Next Head Coach?

Host: “And Marc Bergevin, the next General Manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets?”

Darren Dreger: “Yeah, that’s gonna be an interesting one to watch unfold. I wouldn’t be surprised. I mean, he has to be in that consideration, fellas. I’ve seen speculation that is all over some map. Everything from Ken Holland, who’s pretty busy right now as GM of the Edmonton Oilers, to potentially Donnie Waddell. Pretty busy. With the Carolina Hurricanes as the General Manager. Chris McFarland, pretty busy with the Colorado Avalanche as general manager.

All three of those guys have in some way shape or form have been connected as possibilities to be part of the new build hierarchy of the Columbus Blue Jackets. And now we want to throw Marc Bergervin. Bergevin’s quality. He deserves to be in that conversation and it’s pretty evident that John Davidson and Mike Priest who are managing the search committee for the Columbus Blue Jackets are kicking over stone.

NHL Rumors: When Will the New Jersey Devils Name a Head Coach?

Here’s the interesting one. I just learned this yesterday, by the way, Columbus has basically pulled everyone inside of hockey operations. Now Pascal Vincent is under contract so he doesn’t apply. His assistants might also have a year left. I’m not sure of that, but basically everybody else has been told, like you have permission to speak other clubs. So you’re talking about scouts, amateur, professionals, all of that.

So that sounds like a pretty hefty job as basically a full hockey operations rebuild when they finally hired their GM in Columbus.”

Could Ken Holland End Up in Columbus?

Andy Strickland: Ken Holland to #CBJ rumors don’t seem to quiet down anytime soon. Maybe a long run to the Final would change things but there are many who feel he could be headed to Columbus to fill their GM vacancy. Mentor Rick Nash to eventually take over?