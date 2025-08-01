NHL Rumors: Will Connor McDavid Go Short-Term or Long-Term?

Will Connor McDavid go shorter-term or will he look to max it out?

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli on if Connor McDavid could sign a shorter-term deal with the Edmonton Oilers or if he’ll go for the max eight-year contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“If I were looking at the Connor McDavid situation as best I can handicap it at this point in time, my guess is that it’s not going to be an eight-year deal. That it’ll be less than that, probably four, and somewhere between 16 and 17 and a half million dollars in AAV. Those are just ballparks.

That’s the best that I can glean at this moment in time. Not really even confident saying completely that it’s going to be a four-year deal. I still think it makes sense to, to get aid and just be done with it.

If you’re Connor McDavid, the last thing you want to do is go through this again. And you know, he has so much leverage and control that if he decides after four years or three years or whatever, that the Edmonton Oilers aren’t getting it done, and he’s not going to have a chance to win there, well, the best player in the world just raises his hand and says, I want out. And they’re going to have no choice but to make it happen.

So I don’t think signing a shorter-term deal lights a fire under Edmonton’s arse any quicker than anything else. Just something to keep in mind.

The Edmonton Oilers are not considering Carter Hart

B/R Open Ice: Frank Seravalli on if the Edmonton Oilers will be interested in signing goaltender Carter Hart. Hart and the four other players were acquitted but are deemed ineligible at the moment by the NHL. The NHLPA doesn’t agree with this.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Carter Hart, I was told that Carter Hart is a non-starter for the Edmonton Oilers. And beyond that, he’s a non-starter for everyone right now, coming off of his acquittal in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case in court in London, Ontario, as ruled upon last week.

Look, he’s, him and the other four former NHL players have been labeled by the NHL as ineligible, and they’re going to continue to review the file before determining next steps in the commissioner’s office.

So until they are cleared to play, it’s not even really a conversation worth having, even though the NHLPA has strongly voiced their objection to how the NHL has viewed this situation.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.