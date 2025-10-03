NHL Rumors: Will Rasmus Andersson Re-Sign with the Calgary Flames

Could Rasmus Andersson Actually Stay with the Calgary Flames?

Derek Wills, the voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet 690, joined Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick on Sirius XM NHL Network. Wills was asked about Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and if he will be a part of the team moving forward.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Scott Laughlin: “Derek Wills joining us, talking Calgary Flames hockey here. You look at it too. And I’ve often wondered, like, I like this player a lot. You’re around him. You know what he’s like on and off the ice. He’s turned out to be a pretty good leader for this club over the years, 28 years of age, still with plenty of good years in front of him.

I’ve often wondered why it’s come up that he wouldn’t get paid by Calgary, Derek. But I guess even though the salary cap is going up in the next couple of years, they’ve got some big contracts. Obviously, there’s only so much money to go around. Is that kind of where we’re at with Andersson, because, and look, I think off the top of my head, I think his plus/minus number last season was abysmal.

NHL Rumors: Will a Team be Able to Lure Marc-Andre Fleury Out of Retirement?

But beyond that, though, I’ve always liked a lot of what he brings. Not only on the ice, but in terms of off-ice leadership. Why would it be, and maybe, as you say, maybe they circle back and get something that ultimately anyway, but wouldn’t this be the type of guy you want to kind of hang on to and build around on the back end?

Derek Wills: “Yes, if the money and the term are right at this point, the money and the term have not been right for the team and for the player. And if you’re Rasmus Andersson, you know that this is your opportunity to really cash in and set yourself up and set your family up for a long time to come. So I understand why Rasmus wants a long-term deal, whether that be seven or eight years, but he’s not going to sign a short-term contract, I can tell you that.

And from a Flames perspective, the one concern I have with Rasmus moving forward, and I wouldn’t say that it’s something that holds him back right now, but you do wonder how a guy is going to age pace. Can the Flames commit to Rasmus Andersson for the next eight years at a big number? I think that’s the question that I have.

If it was a four-year deal, maybe a five year deal, I certainly would jump at the opportunity to sign Rasmus Andersson for that term. But if it’s going to be eight years, I’m pretty hesitant, to be quite honest. And I do think that there’s another NHL team out there, one of 31 or maybe more, that would give him a seven or eight-year contract.

NHL Rumors: Evgeni Malkin, and the Florida Panthers

So for me, guys assuming that maybe I shouldn’t make this assumption, but assuming that they’re not far off as far as the number goes, I think term is probably what has held up a potential extension with Rasmus Andersson. And again, who knows, maybe it happens. He does love Calgary. He’s been a huge part of the Flames, both on the ice and off the ice, for a decade now. I think he’d like to stay here.

I’m just not convinced that it’s going to work out that way.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.