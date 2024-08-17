NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares Work Out a Contract Extension?

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that removal of the captaincy from John Tavares won’t be brought in any contract talks they have.

“As I do with any discussion that relates to contractual status, those will remain behind closed doors,” Treliving said on The Fan Pregame on Wednesday. “These discussions we had with regard to the capitancy is independent of any discussions we will have, or may have, with respect to contract negotiations.”

Treliving thinks Tavares has lots of hockey left in him.

Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“One of the things I think is still in play for Tavares is a potential extension,” Friedman said. “… I don’t think it’s done. And even if it was done, I don’t think they would overshadow Matthews.

“But it’s been discussed, I think it will continue to be discussed, and I don’t think it’s impossible that we see Tavares get extended as a Toronto Maple Leaf. I think that is something that both sides are considering.”

TSN: Chris Johnston on John Tavares and his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mark Masters: “Now, Tavares’ his contract situation. He’s going into the final year of his current deal. We know he loves being here. How much it means to him to be a leaf. Where do things go on that front for him?”

Johnston: “Well, I think that there will be some discussions now about the possibility of an extension.

You know, it’s probably more of a priority for John Tavares and his family. Clearly, he made a big move at the time, he moved back to Toronto. When he took that free agent deal, he had a number of other opportunities at that point in time. At that point in time, he didn’t have kids. Those three kids that were sitting in the front row today, have all been born in Toronto.

I think it’s very important on his end of things to try to find something that works, and the leafs will have to work through that with them. I don’t get the sense, and he’s close at this time, but I do think those discussions happen.

And maybe that’s the flip side of, you know, how well he’s handled this, is that it really is incumbent upon him to make sure this transition goes well. To make sure the team doesn’t suffer. And there could be a new role, you know, slightly reduced one, you would think in terms of what he’s paid, you know, where he’s playing in the lineup, and, you know, wearing an a instead of a C, and all those things.”