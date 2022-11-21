NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway
The Winnipeg Jets could use some help upfront
Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be out indefinitely after he has his sports hernia surgery. The Jets are without three of their top-nine forwards, and likely for long-term.
The Jets are deep when healthy on the blue line and could use that depth to add a forward. Logan Stanley is out with a foot injury and Dylan DeMelo has missed two games with an upper-body injury.
Potential blue line options for the Toronto Maple Leafs
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There is some speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to make multiple moves. Jake Muzzin going on the LTIR create a bit of a hole on the blue line.
Some potential blue line targets:
Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – Belief is the Leafs have some interest. Would cost that equivalent to two first-round picks and possibly more.
Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – Four years left at $11.5 million a no-movement clause will make it hard to move him
John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they need more offense from their blue line, and Klingberg as rental could provide that.
Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – Wild may use as an ‘own rental.’ A $6 million cap hit.
Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – A $2.8 million cap hit for the stay-at-home defenseman.
Dmitry Orlov – Washington Capitals – $5.1 million and could be made available if they fall out of the race.
Brian Dumoulin – Pittsburgh Penguins – $4.1 million and could be made available if they fall out of the race.
Artem Zub – Ottawa Senators – $2.5 million but they may not be selling.
Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – $1.45 million but they may not be selling.
Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – $4.2 million but they may not be selling.
Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – Right-handed at $850,000.
Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – Expensive at $6 million.