NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Winnipeg Jets could use some help upfront

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be out indefinitely after he has his sports hernia surgery. The Jets are without three of their top-nine forwards, and likely for long-term.

The Jets are deep when healthy on the blue line and could use that depth to add a forward. Logan Stanley is out with a foot injury and Dylan DeMelo has missed two games with an upper-body injury.

Potential blue line options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: There is some speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs could be looking to make multiple moves. Jake Muzzin going on the LTIR create a bit of a hole on the blue line.

Some potential blue line targets:

Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes – Belief is the Leafs have some interest. Would cost that equivalent to two first-round picks and possibly more.

Erik Karlsson – San Jose Sharks – Four years left at $11.5 million a no-movement clause will make it hard to move him

John Klingberg – Anaheim Ducks – Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they need more offense from their blue line, and Klingberg as rental could provide that.

Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – Wild may use as an ‘own rental.’ A $6 million cap hit.

Vladislav Gavrikov – Columbus Blue Jackets – A $2.8 million cap hit for the stay-at-home defenseman.

Dmitry Orlov – Washington Capitals – $5.1 million and could be made available if they fall out of the race.

Brian Dumoulin – Pittsburgh Penguins –  $4.1 million and could be made available if they fall out of the race.

Artem Zub – Ottawa Senators – $2.5 million but they may not be selling.

Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – $1.45 million but they may not be selling.

Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – $4.2 million but they may not be selling.

Luke Schenn – Vancouver Canucks – Right-handed at $850,000.

Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks – Expensive at $6 million.

 