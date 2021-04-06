NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jets need help on the blue line

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets will be looking to improve their blue line ahead of next Monday’s trade deadline. What type of defenseman they are looking isn’t really known at this time.

The Jets defenseman Nathan Beaulieu for the season. So someone that could play in their top-four makes sense, and some more depth is needed.

Mattias Ekholm may not be available and the cost would high. If the Dallas Stars are still in the playoff hunt, Jamie Oleksiak could off the market as well.

Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson is the type of player the Jets could use. Same with Columbus Blue Jackets David Savard if they decide they are sellers.

Several under-the-radar defensemen that could be available and interest the Jets: Mike Reilly (Senators), Patrik Nemeth (Red Wings), Ben Hutton (Ducks), Brandon Montour (Sabres) and Dmitry Kulikov (Devils).

Maple Leafs looking at forwards include Kings Kempe

Mark Zwolinski of the Toronto Star: The NHL trade deadline is a week away and it’s a buyers market.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Kyle Palmieri (Predators), Sam Bennett (Flames) and Mattias Ekholm (Predators).

An industry source has said that the Maple Leafs have been heavily scouting Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe. Kempe is 24-years old, 6 foot 2, 200 pounds, and carries a $2 million salary cap hit before being an RFA after next season.

Mikael Granlund is a pending UFA with a $3.75 million salary cap hit.

Not many teams have cap space. The Maple Leafs are one of nine teams with less than $1 million in projected cap space, with 10 others having zero room.

Teams are believed to be looking to get a first-round draft pick for Palmieri, Bennett, Ekholm and Tanner Pearson.

The Maple Leafs could use some more depth up front. Palmieri might be the top offensive player available.

Defensemen like Josh Manson, David Savard and Mike Reilly could add some grit to the blue line.

Goaltender David Rittich has been mentioned as a potential insurance policy.