NHL Rumors: Yandle, Pettersson, DeAngelo, Chara, and Jones

Flyers to sign Yandle

Frank Seravalli: The Philadelphia Flyers will be signing defenseman Keith Yandle to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

Charlie O’Connor: Believe that Yandle had bigger offers out there but wanted to play in Philadelphia.

Bill Meltzer: “Low cost, short term low risk as LD3. Still can play on a PP. Takes the pressure off York to jump right to NHL, allows him to get 1st pair mins in LV to open season. The NTC protects him from being dealt somewhere he doesn’t want to go.”

Are the Canucks worried about an offer sheet?

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal: “The Canucks are really concerned about an offer-sheet for Pettersson.”

Irfaan Gaffar: An Elias Pettersson will take a little time but it will get done.

“Here’s the thing about the offer sheet, what teams have the money/guts to do it? And is the reward greater than the risk in this case?”

Canadiens not signing DeAngelo

Renaud Lavoie: Multiple sources are saying that the Montreal Canadiens won’t be signing Anthony DeAngelo tomorrow. Not likely to play for Montreal next year.

Chara will take his time

Pierre LeBrun: Don’t expect defenseman Zdeno Chara to make a quick decision on this future. Chara’s agent Matt Keator:

“Z is in Slovakia spending time with family. He is working out hard and leaving all of his options open. There is no rush on anything with him.”

Areas of need and Wilson on Jones

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said they are looking for a third or fourth-line winger, a third-line center, a goalie and a veteran defenseman that can play some tough minutes.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Wilson on the possibility of trading goaltender Martin Jones: “I gave that option to his agent … and I let him take the lead on that. I identified early that we were going to make a change. You always try and treat the player with the class and respect that he deserves and we tried to do that.”