NHL Trade: The Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers Complete the Chris Kreider Trade

Chris Kreider finally agreed to waive his no-trade clause and the deal to Anaheim was completed. The Ducks acquired Kreider and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the New York Rangers for prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick (Toronto’s).

Derek Lee: Ducks GM Pat Verbeek on Kreider: “Chris is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason. He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments (and) also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

Thoughts and notes on the trade

Mark Scheig: Notes on Terrance:

“- Helped Team USA win gold at this past World Juniors.

– Speed is his number-one asset.

– When healthy, played in all situations.

– Was the Otters’ captain.

– Suffered brutal injury when he was checked into the boards against Owen Sound.

– Seen improvement in his physical game on top of already being a threat offensively.

– Has a great story as he’s from way upstate New York and a member of the Mohawk nation.”

Frank Seravalli: “Rangers move up 15 spots in the #NHLDraft in the swap.”

Anaheim Ducks: “Players since 2012-13 to have:

300 goals

100 power play goals

50 game-winning goals

10 shorthanded goals

Chris Kreider. That’s the list.”

Stat Boy Steven: “Carey Terrance is an intriguing prospect. Really good skater, solid 2-way game and above average forechecker Skates really well without the puck too, to open up the ice for teammates. If this is a sign of things to come, the types of players we are targeting”

Chris Peters: Rangers fans, Carey Terrance was an important of Team USA’s World Junior gold-medal win in 2024 in a role similar to what I think he can play in the NHL one day. But he’s also the kind of player/person you root for.