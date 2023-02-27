NHL Trade: The Maple Leafs acquire Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded defenseman Jake McCabe, forward Sam Lafferty, a conditional 2024 5th round pick, and a conditional 2025 5th round pick for a 2025 1st round pick (top 10 protected, unprotected in 2026), a 2026 2nd round pick, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev.

The Blackhawks are retaining 50 percent of McCabe’s contract.

Chris Johnston: “The #blackhawks retain 50% of Jake McCabe’s salary, which is significant for the #leafs because it makes him a $2M player for two seasons beyond this one as well.”

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “I know some people scoffed when I suggested a few weeks ago the asking price the Blackhawks were asking for on McCabe if they retained salary but there you go. Now, the Leafs also got Lafferty. But still, the Hawks thought the market was there for McCabe.”

Mark Lazerus: “For the record, getting two years of Jake McCabe at just a $2M cap hit is a heck of a pickup for Toronto. McCabe’s been a good defenseman on a bad team this year, which is really hard to do.”

Jay Zawaski: “My immediate reaction to the McCabe/Lafferty trade. I would have preferred a first in this year’s draft and a better prospect, but they now have multiple firsts in the next three drafts. Not a bad return by any stretch, but I think I was expecting a bit more.”

Terry Koshan: “#Leafs get O’Reilly, Acciari, McCabe and Lafferty in a span of 10 days without losing a player of significance off the roster (sorry, Anderson). Dubas has done some good work.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Kyle Dubas has left no doubt about being all-in, McCabe and Lafferty added after the ROR/Acciari additions. There is no tomorrow for the Leafs. All about these playoffs. A day after the Tampa/Jeannot acquisition to boot.”

Mark Lazerus: “Future Blackhawks picks: 2023: Two firsts, three seconds 2024: Two firsts, three seconds 2025: Two firsts, one second Plus whatever the Rangers dismissively toss on the ground for Patrick Kane (maybe like one-fifth of a Tanner Jeannot).”

Mark Lazerus: “And, of course, the Blackhawks made three first-round selections last year. That’s NINE first-round picks in a four-year span. For now.”

Mike Zeisberger: “#Leafsforever remaining picks after recent deals with #Blackhawks, #STLBlues.

2023: 3rd, 5th, 6th

2024: 1st, 4th, 5th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th

2025: 3rd, 5th, 5th, 6th, 7th

2026: 1st,, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

No 2nd rd until ’27.

At same time, trying to win with core in its prime.”

Sam Lafferty is playing his best season of his career. If he keeps this level until the end of the season, he’ll be also pretty solid upgrade for Maple Leafs’ bottom-six. We’re waiting for more details. But right now, we really like what Dubas added. pic.twitter.com/gZ2c0iWigi — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 27, 2023

Sam Lafferty is a fourth line center who has been fairly overhyped over the past few weeks. pic.twitter.com/XlGjHsRXbj — dom 🕰️ (@domluszczyszyn) February 27, 2023