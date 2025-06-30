NHL Trade: The Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Mitch Marner Sign-and-Trade Gets Done

The Toronto Maple Leafs have completed a sign-and-trade, sending Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights after signing him to an eight-year, $96 million contract extension ($12 million AAV).

Marner, 28, leaves Toronto as one of the franchise’s all-time greats, ranking fifth in scoring with 741 points in 657 games. He is coming off a career-best 102-point season. The deal allows Vegas to secure Marner for the maximum term, which would not have been possible had he reached free agency tomorrow.

In exchange, the Maple Leafs are set to receive forward Nicolas Roy, in what is believed to be a one-for-one trade. Roy has two years remaining on his contract at $3 million per.

Marner’s tenure in Toronto was marked by regular-season excellence but repeated playoff disappointments. The Leafs advancing past the first round only twice in nine years and Marner’s playoff performances have come into question from fans and media.

Marner becomes another cornerstone player for the Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are able to start contract extension talks with Jack Eichel, who has one year left at $10 million. They already have forward Tomas Hertl under contract for five more seasons, and defensemen Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin for seven more.

Mitchell Marner has signed an eight-year deal with an AAV of $12M with Toronto & then was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. That’s a fair deal for both sides. Marner is one of the best players in the NHL. Vegas got a star! pic.twitter.com/TPnWhFvSaC — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) June 30, 2025