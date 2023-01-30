NHL trade: The Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders
The Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 first-round pick.

Horvat is a pending UFA carrying a $5.5 million cap hit. Beauvillier has another year left at $4.15 million. Raty is on an entry-level deal with an AAV of $836,000.

Pierre LeBrun: The first-round pick is top 12 protected and will slide to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick if in the first 12 picks this year.

Elliotte Friedman: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that the Canucks are retaining 25 percent of Horvat’s salary.

Ben Kuzma: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on if they got enough for Horvat: “The market dictates what players are worth, and in this case, we’re really excited about what we got back. We got three first-rounders and it was important to get a first-round pick.”

Thomas Drance: “#Canucks mistake was committing to a long line of expensive players rather than Bo Horvat. This trade is fine, considering the circumstances. Players are a bit low upside, but I very much like that the club has taken a fade position on the Islanders.”

Cap Friendly: “The Horvat/Beauvillier trade also opens up an additional $1.35M in LTI Salary space for the #canucks, which could come in handy in future moves that the club might be involved in between now and the trade deadline on March 3rd.”

Matthew Fairburn: “The Islanders are adding a big piece, which should spice up the wild-card race in the East. Islanders are currently a point behind the Sabres, but Buffalo has three games in hand.”

J.D. Burke: “I will say that I like the addition of Aatu Räty to the Canucks pool. Hell, I would’ve endorsed him in the spot where they grabbed Danila Klimovich. Hell of a shot, some handling skill, willing to play in tough parts of the OZ, but the skating and pace stand as areas of concern.”

J.D. Burke: “Interestingly, a kind of similar profile to their other top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki too.”

Mike Augello: “A first rounder in a deep draft, and how much of an upgrade is Horvat (having a career year) from Beauvillier. Bad deal for the Islanders.”

Evan Rawal: “Weird.”

Steve Conroy: “I like Horvat, but would not have been willing to move a roster player that had the cap hit of Beauvillier (DeBrusk/Zacha ilk). Islanders were in position because they’ve underachieved and are desperate

Anthony Mingioni: “Big move for the Isles. That said, that’s a dangerously hefty price.”

Russ Cohen: “This is a great deal for Vancouver. For the #Isles, even if you extend Horvat, you’re signing him off a career year. So signing him will be top of the market. Too much of the future is dealt here.”

Max Bultman: I like this return for the Canucks overall. Worth noting, though, they now have 5 wingers due to make 4M or more next season — and 4 of those 5 are due 4.75M or more

  • Max Bultman: “But, for a team with its back up against the wall on a player it had broadcast it wasn’t going to be able to re-sign, pretty good haul. Promising 20-year-old center. Good young forward. First-round pick.

