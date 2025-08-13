Norris Trophy Odds for 2026: Makar, Hughes, Werenski Lead the Race

With the start of the 2025–26 NHL season approaching, attention is already turning to the front-runners for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. This year’s preseason odds have shaped the conversation for sports betting circles and fans alike, with Cale Makar priced at +135, Quinn Hughes at +190, and Zach Werenski at +850 entering training camps. Beyond the leading trio, Rasmus Dahlin sits at +2100, Roman Josi at +3000, and a deep field of veteran stars and rising blueliners rounds out the board.

The Norris Trophy is awarded to the defenseman judged to have the greatest all-around ability and impact at the position, as the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association decided. It reflects not just point totals, but defensive responsibility, ice-time load, and influence in all situations. The 2026 race appears headed for a rare three-player duel at the front, backed by an array of potential challengers positioned to make a push.

History of the Norris Trophy

Since its inception in the 1953–54 season, the award has honored the legacy of James E. Norris, the influential former owner of the Detroit Red Wings. The list of winners reads like a Hall of Fame roster—Bobby Orr’s eight consecutive wins in the 1970s remain unmatched. At the same time, Nicklas Lidström’s seven titles defined Detroit’s blueline dominance for over a decade. Doug Harvey, Raymond Bourque, Paul Coffey, and Chris Chelios are also defensemen who cornered the award over the years.

In recent years, voters have preferred versatile, point-producing defensemen who can log heavy minutes and influence all facets of the game. The fact that no player has managed consecutive wins in nearly two decades (Lidström in 2006-07 and 2007-08) underscores the difficulty of sustaining that level year over year. Coming off last season’s award, Cale Makar enters with a chance to end that drought—something that adds an extra layer of intrigue to his 2025–26 campaign.

Cale Makar (+135): The Standard-Bearer

Cale Makar enters the new season as the odds-on favorite at +135, looking to claim his third Norris Trophy before turning 27. Last season, the Colorado Avalanche star became the first defenseman since Mike Green in 2009 to score 30 goals, finishing with 30 goals and 62 assists for 92 points. He led all NHL blueliners in goals and assists, set multiple franchise records, and posted consecutive 90-point seasons—an achievement matched by only five defensemen in league history.

Makar’s impact reaches beyond scoring. Averaging 25:43 in ice time, he was third in the league in usage and a fixture on both special-teams units. His 12 power-play goals made Colorado one of the NHL’s most efficient man-advantage groups.

The case for Makar is straightforward: elite production, heavy responsibility, and consistent excellence. The small question mark is health, as his career has included brief absences in multiple seasons. If he stays in the lineup, sportsbooks have made him the man to beat.

Quinn Hughes (+190): A Model of Consistency

Just behind Makar sits Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes at +190. The 2023–24 Norris winner followed up his award season with another elite performance in 2024–25, producing 16 goals and 60 assists for 76 points in 68 games. His passing vision and skating ability continue to drive Vancouver’s offense, while his defensive reads have sharpened as part of the team’s improved structure.

Hughes joins a rare company as only the fourth defenseman in NHL history to register at least 60 assists in four straight years. He logged over 25 minutes per night and played key roles on both special teams—showing his ability to impact the game in every situation.

Questions about Hughes center around workload and staying healthy through a full 82-game season. However, if Vancouver remains competitive in the playoff race and Hughes maintains his production rate, his odds reflect the potential to challenge Makar from opening night to the final ballot.

Zach Werenski (+850): Breakout Star

The jump in Zach Werenski’s preseason price to +850 shows how far he’s climbed in the Norris debate. The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman shattered franchise records last season with 23 goals, 59 assists, and 82 points, the highest single-season totals ever for a Columbus blueliner. He also joined the rare club of defensemen to average more than a point per game for a full season.

Werenski’s performance wasn’t just offensive—his pairing with Dante Fabbro ranked among the league’s top six in expected goals-for percentage, and his workload led all defensemen in total skating distance across the season at over 320 miles. He placed second in last year’s Norris voting and earned 13 first-place votes.

The most significant factor weighing on Werenski’s odds is team context. Columbus remains in transition, and voters sometimes favor defensemen on stronger playoff contenders. Still, if Werenski repeats last year’s numbers and maintains strong possession metrics, he has the profile to upset the top two favorites.

Longer Shots

Beyond the top three, the odds board features several proven Norris-caliber players. Rasmus Dahlin (+2100) continues to develop into Buffalo’s two-way cornerstone. Roman Josi (+3000) remains one of the league’s most productive defensemen, claimed the award in 2019-20, and has a history of top-three Norris finishes. Evan Bouchard (+3500) and 2020-21 winner Adam Fox (+3500) possess elite offensive skill sets that could push them into contention with career years.

Further down, Miro Heiskanen (+4600), Lane Hutson (+5500), 2017-18 winner Victor Hedman (+5500), Thomas Harley (+5500), and Josh Morrissey (+5500) have all demonstrated top-pair quality play. Young talents like Jake Sanderson (+9000), Brock Faber (+9000), and Noah Dobson (+9000) represent long shots this year, but their upward career paths suggest future award potential.

The Season Ahead

The 2026 race brings together three distinct storylines: Makar’s pursuit of a third title, Hughes’ bid for a second in three years, and Werenski’s rise as a dark-horse challenger. Each boasts a blend of offensive output, defensive acumen, and ice-time responsibility—the key elements recent Norris winners have shared.

Yet, as history shows, health, team performance, and late-season momentum often decide the outcome. The odds may favor the established names, but the award’s subjective nature leaves room for surprises. Over 82 games, a strong run from an under-the-radar candidate could shift this race in unexpected directions.

The Norris Trophy remains as much about timing and narrative as raw numbers. By season’s end, the voters will weigh the complete picture of each defenseman’s contributions. The board says Makar leads, Hughes is right behind, and Werenski is within striking distance—with a pack of challengers waiting for an opening.