Slow Start Oilers Still a Top Favorite to Win the 2026 Stanley Cup

The 2025–26 NHL season is barely underway, yet the top contenders for the Stanley Cup are already staking their claim. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche have started strong, while the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings have stumbled early. Dallas continues to hover around the elite tier, and the Florida Panthers remain solid despite roster challenges. Early-season results have shifted the board and tightened the top of the futures market. For sports betting watchers, both opening and current odds illustrate where momentum and value meet.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

Opening odds: +900

Current odds: +800

Carolina’s early form has vaulted them to the top of the championship board. The Hurricanes have played fast, aggressive, and disciplined hockey through October. Sebastian Aho continues to lead the charge offensively, while Seth Jarvis has provided vital secondary scoring. Their defensive reliability and goaltending tandem of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov keep them sharp in low-scoring contests.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour’s group has refined its identity into a well-oiled system—one capable of instantly shifting gears between defensive structure and pressure offense. That balance has shortened their odds by nearly 100 points since the puck dropped on opening night, confirming that their contention window remains wide open.

2. Colorado Avalanche

Opening odds: +800

Current odds: +850

The Avalanche remain elite, with Nathan MacKinnon anchoring a roster built for speed and puck possession. Now joined by Martin Nečas—acquired from Carolina during last season in the Mikko Rantanen trade. Cale Makar continues to drive play from the blue line, while Ross Colton and Brock Nelson add stability in supporting roles.

Despite a slight drift in odds to +850, Colorado’s early record is encouraging. They’ve been decisive in closing out games and still boast one of the most efficient power plays in the league. Mackenzie Blackwood is expected to be back shortly in net, after starting the season with an injury. His replacement Scott Wedgewood has held down the fort, and was named three star player of the week out of the gate.

Overall, their blend of elite skill and postseason experience keeps them entrenched among the Cup favorites.

3. Florida Panthers

Opening odds: +750

Current odds: +800

The two-time defending champions are once again inside the top tier. Florida opened as the second favorite and continues to perform like an experienced postseason team. Their structure remains intact, even as Aleksander Barkov’s injury has forced lineup adjustments. Sergei Bobrovsky’s consistency and Matthew Tkachuk’s relentless motor have kept the Panthers competitive against every opponent.

While their odds have lengthened slightly, their defensive discipline and physical play continue to define them. Florida remains one of the NHL’s toughest outs and a smart long-term futures play as Barkov inches closer to returning.

4. Dallas Stars

Opening odds: +850

Current odds: +850

Dallas has barely budged from its preseason number, staying steady after a solid start. The Stars’ strong two-way game, balanced scoring, and deep roster keep them among the most efficient teams in the Western Conference. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz lead an unpredictable top line, while key offseason addition Mikko Rantanen has already had a significant impact.

Rantanen’s transition to Dallas has been seamless, helping strengthen a power play already featuring Miro Heiskanen and Matt Duchene. Goalie Jake Oettinger has remained reliable, allowing Dallas to grind out wins even when the offense sputters. Consistency, not volatility, defines their outlook—and oddsmakers have noticed.

5. Edmonton Oilers

Opening odds: +650

Current odds: +850

Edmonton’s early inconsistency has pushed them a notch down the list, though no one doubts their ability to rebound. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to generate highlights, but defensive mistakes and goaltending lapses have cost the team early points. Their lethal power play, however, ensures they’ll stay competitive in most games.

The Oilers remain one of the league’s high-ceiling teams, but they’ll need sharper defensive execution to tighten their odds once more. If they can stabilize play around their superstars, Edmonton could surge back toward the top by midseason.

Early Breakdowns and Shifts

Carolina’s defensive depth, combined with improved scoring across four lines, has elevated their title chances early. Colorado looks nearly as sharp, even as they adjust to roster turnover. Florida continues to defy fatigue after consecutive championship runs, while Dallas has found an ideal blend of youthful energy and veteran leadership.

The Oilers, meanwhile, illustrate how tough it is to maintain elite form season to season. Edmonton’s early miscues have already softened its betting appeal, though the sheer talent level ensures they remain a threat. Los Angeles—once considered a dark-horse pick—has fallen back near +2200 after a rocky start in both ends of the ice.

Cup Landscape Outlook

A few key trends shape the early Cup race: balance, adaptability, and goaltending depth. The Hurricanes and Avalanche are setting the standard for execution, while the Panthers maintain championship tempo despite adversity. The Stars’ continuity inspires confidence, and the Oilers remain capable of rapid momentum swings.

What began as a tightly bunched futures board has begun to separate. Carolina and Colorado have proven the most consistent early, swapping momentum almost nightly. Florida’s experience keeps it intact, while Dallas quietly strengthens its case. Edmonton, though wobbling, is still built for the long run.

The 2026 Stanley Cup race remains wide open—but for now, the signs point toward Raleigh, Denver, and Sunrise as the cities most likely to host the next championship celebration.