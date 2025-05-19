The 2025 NHL Playoffs: Conference Finals Teams and Odds

As the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs reach their crescendo, four teams remain in contention, each with a unique story and a burning desire to etch their name on hockey’s most coveted trophy. The Eastern Conference sees a rematch between the reigning champion Florida Panthers and the ever-resilient Carolina Hurricanes. At the same time, the Western Conference features a high-octane showdown between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers. With each team boasting a blend of star power, depth, and playoff pedigree, the stage is set for an unforgettable finish to the NHL season.

Betting Odds: Who’s Favored to Lift the Cup?

As the conference finals begin, the betting markets reflect how tightly contested this year’s race is. According to popular sports betting sites, the Florida Panthers are slight favorites to repeat as champions, listed at +230. The Edmonton Oilers follow closely at +265, with the Dallas Stars at +290 and the Carolina Hurricanes at +320.

For the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers are narrow favorites over the Hurricanes, with odds around -126 for Florida and +105 for Carolina. In the West, the Stars hold a slight edge over the Oilers, with Dallas at -115 and Edmonton at -105. These odds underscore the razor-thin margins separating the final four teams and the unpredictability that defines playoff hockey.

Florida Panthers: The Defending Champions’ Relentless Pursuit

The Florida Panthers have become the gold standard for postseason consistency in the salary cap era, reaching their third consecutive conference final. After capturing their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024, the Panthers entered the 2025 playoffs with a target on their backs but responded with the poise of champions.

Their path to the conference finals was anything but straightforward. Florida dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the opening round, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive discipline. The second round, however, tested their mettle as they fell into a 0-2 hole against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Displaying remarkable resilience, the Panthers stormed back to win the series in seven games, capped by a dominant 6-1 victory in Toronto. This comeback marked the first time in franchise history that Florida overcame a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series, and it reinforced their reputation as a team built for the grind of playoff hockey.

Key offseason additions like Brad Marchand and Seth Jones have bolstered a formidable roster. Marchand, in particular, has delivered in clutch moments, leading the team in points during the second round and setting new benchmarks for Game 7 heroics. Sergei Bobrovsky, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, has been a stabilizing force in the net, allowing two or fewer goals in the last four games against Toronto.

Carolina Hurricanes: Seeking Redemption

The Carolina Hurricanes have established themselves as perennial contenders under coach Rod Brind’Amour, making their second conference final appearance in three years. Their journey to this stage has been defined by disciplined team play, relentless puck pressure, and a commitment to a system emphasizing possession and defensive responsibility.

Carolina’s playoff run began with a five-game victory over the New Jersey Devils, followed by a similarly efficient five-game dispatch of the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes’ ability to control play in all three zones and generate offense from their blue line has been instrumental. However, whether they can find the timely scoring that has eluded them in previous playoff exits remains.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have paced the Hurricanes offensively, while Frederik Andersen has provided steady, if unspectacular, goaltending. The Hurricanes’ roster underwent significant changes at the trade deadline, adding depth and versatility. Now, they seek revenge against the Panthers, who swept them in the 2023 conference final. With home-ice advantage and a rested lineup, Carolina is poised for a fierce battle.

Dallas Stars: Depth, Balance, and a Goaltending Edge

The Dallas Stars have quietly built a powerhouse in the Western Conference, advancing to their third consecutive conference final. Their regular season was marked by balanced scoring, strong defensive play, and the continued emergence of young stars alongside established veterans.

Dallas’s playoff journey began with a hard-fought victory over the Colorado Avalanche, followed by a six-game triumph over the Winnipeg Jets. The return of defenseman Miro Heiskanen from injury in the second round significantly boosted the Stars’ blue line, while Jake Oettinger has delivered outstanding performances in goal.

Mikko Rantanen has been the offensive catalyst, leading all playoff scorers with 19 points. The Stars’ forward depth, featuring Roope Hintz, Matt Duchene, and Wyatt Johnston, has allowed coach Peter DeBoer to roll four lines confidently. Dallas enters the conference finals with home-ice advantage and a slight edge in the betting markets, largely thanks to their defensive structure and Oettinger’s reliability in net.

Edmonton Oilers: Chasing History for Canada

The Edmonton Oilers are once again Canada’s best hope to end the nation’s Stanley Cup drought, which dates back to 1993. After falling to the Panthers in last year’s Final, Edmonton has returned to the conference finals with unfinished business and a roster built around generational talents.

The Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the second round, demonstrating their offensive firepower and improved defensive play. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl remain the team’s heartbeat, with McDavid leading all players in assists this postseason. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has provided stability, while the supporting cast has stepped up in critical moments.

Edmonton’s power play has been lethal, and their ability to generate offense in transition makes them a constant threat. The rematch with Dallas is highly anticipated, with the Oilers looking to avenge last year’s conference final defeat and take another step toward ending Canada’s long wait for a Stanley Cup champion.

Playoff Statistical Leaders: Who’s Shining Brightest?

Individual brilliance has been on full display throughout the 2025 playoffs. Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars leads all players with 19 points, while Connor McDavid of the Oilers tops the assists chart with 14. Rantanen also shares the goal lead, underscoring his value to Dallas’s postseason run.

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a standout for Florida in the goaltending department, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and 16 wins. Jake Oettinger of Dallas has been nearly as impressive, with a 2.24 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Frederik Andersen has anchored Carolina with a 2.62 GAA, while Stuart Skinner has been solid for Edmonton.

These individual performances have been crucial in propelling their teams to the brink of the Stanley Cup Final, and continued excellence from these stars will likely determine who ultimately hoists the Cup.

The Road Ahead

With the conference finals set to begin, the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs are poised for drama, intensity, and unforgettable moments. Each team carries its own narrative: the Panthers’ quest for a dynasty, the Hurricanes’ hunger for redemption, the Stars’ pursuit of a second championship, and the Oilers’ mission to bring the Cup back to Canada. As the games unfold, hockey fans can expect nothing less than the sport’s best.