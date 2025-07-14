The NHL free agent market has come to a halt, with some players able to search for the right fit

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston on the remaining free agents and how the market seems to have come to a halt.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

McKenzie: “What about Jack Roslovic, who I think we could probably agree is probably the most prominent free agent available on the market.”

Johnston: “Yeah, I think that’s fair. I mean, you’ve got a few other players, Victor Olofsson, Matt Grzelcyk had a good year in Pittsburgh in terms of the points he put up, that are still UFAs.

I mean it’s, look where we’re at now, right? We’re only a little more than a week past free agency, and already the market has ground to an absolute halt. That’s why the first few days are a scramble. Because if you don’t get a job, I’m not saying all those players I mentioned, they’re going to sign somewhere. They’re going to be players in the NHL next year, but it’s just amazing how quickly things stop.

And, you know, other free agencies don’t work this way, right? It feels like baseball free agency goes on for months. Like the best players intentionally don’t sign right at the start. But, you know, it’s just a different vibe in hockey. It really is like musical chairs. And so there’s a lot of value in getting something done quickly.

And you know, so we’ll see where it goes with Roslovic. I mean, certainly he’s got interest. It’s not that, I think it’s more now, just making the right decision for him and for the teams to figure it out.

But it’s amazing how, I actually love it, frankly, because of selfishly, it does. You know, it lessens the news value of what’s going on around League. But I don’t get the feeling, honestly, too much is happening right now in the NHL.

