The NHL’s Evolving Relationship with Online Sports Betting

Betting on sports has been part of the NHL culture for a long time, but it has grown significantly, specifically in recent years. This growth came after many U.S. states made online sports betting legal, creating plenty of new opportunities for fans and betting companies to make money. However, it also brought new problems for the league, players, and others involved.

Battle of Regulations

The story of sports betting and the NHL was about to change because of new laws. Before 2018, you could bet on sports in Nevada, thanks to the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) from 1992. The NHL and other big sports leagues fought against sports betting for a long time. They thought it would damage the honesty of the game.

That position began to shift in 2018 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned PASPA, allowing states to make sports betting legal at their will. Through February 2025, over 30 states have made some sports betting legal, whether in brick-and-mortar sportsbooks or online. The growth of online sports betting has been a game-changer for the NHL, providing new means for fans to interact with the sport.

In the subsequent years of the PASPA ruling, the NHL changed its stance regarding sports gambling. In 2017, the league was more forthcoming about gambling, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court decision. The NHL aligned itself with several sportsbook operators in setting up legal models for wagering on games. This included agreements with operators like MGM Resorts and William Hill, whereby the NHL stood to gain from the expanding market while the game’s purity was not lost.

One of the league’s most notable moves was in 2019 when it officially announced its first-ever sportsbook partnership with MGM. This agreement made the company the NHL’s official betting partner, paving the way for additional sponsorships and business relationships. The league has sponsorship deals with several betting operators, giving fans legal avenues to bet on NHL games.

Convenience and Accessibility

Online bookies have been a key factor in the growth of NHL sports betting. With additional states legalizing betting, online convenience drew in more and more bettors. It was another opportunity for the NHL to build audiences and revenue sources. Betting websites targeting the growing gambling interest have created opportunities to offer fans various betting options like Caesar Sportsbooks’ unique offer. Bettors can now bet on money lines, puck lines plus/minus total scores, and prop bets without ever leaving the comfort of their homes.

With the growth of internet sports gambling, fan interaction has never been higher. Fans can now bet on single games, player performance, team statistics, and more. One of the more popular types of betting among hockey enthusiasts is the “live bet,” which enables players to bet on live games. This provides an added thrill as players see the action develop in real time.

Props and futures betting have taken off; they seem to become more popular yearly. Betting on the Hart Trophy (MVP) winner or the Stanley Cup champion is among the season’s most commonly placed types of wagers. Futures betting produces a lot of revenue for sportsbooks, with the players trying to call their shots a few months in advance.

Though online sports betting offers new possibilities, it also raises issues for the NHL. The league’s foremost concern is to ensure that the game’s integrity is not compromised. Some sports have had match-fixing cases, and the NHL is no different. The league has taken several steps to track betting and identify suspicious trends that may indicate possible manipulation.

External Factors

Player behavior has also been scrutinized. In 2018, the NHL’s former player Shane Doan said the league embraces sports betting, but players are strictly regulated in-game betting. Players cannot bet on any NHL game, regardless of whether they play. Breaking this rule may result in suspension or other forms of disciplinary action.

Online sports betting in the NHL’s ecosystem appears to be a permanent fixture. With more and more states legalizing sports betting and sportsbooks allowing easier access to the betting market for bettors, the league has come to accept this new world. As times change, the NHL and online sportsbooks will certainly adjust and learn how to live harmoniously with the evolving sports betting world.

Increased online sports betting presents fans with new chances to participate in their favorite game. For the NHL, it presents new revenues while maintaining watchful eyes over the integrity of the game. As both develop simultaneously, one can be sure that online sports betting will play an essential role in the future of the NHL.