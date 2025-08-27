2025 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects

Steven Ellis

Daily Faceoff David Satriano

NHL.com Markus R

Dobber Prospects 1 Beckett Sennecke (RW) Beckett Sennecke (RW) Leo Carlsson (C) 2 Roger McQueen (C) Stian Solberg (LHD) Cutter Gauthier (LW) 3 Stian Solberg (LHD) Roger McQueen (C) Olen Zellweger (LHD) 4 Tristan Luneau (RHD) Lucas Pettersson (C/LW) Tristan Luneau(RHD) 5 Lucas Pettersson (C/LW) Tristan Luneau (RHD) Becket Sennecke (RW) 6 Eric Nilson (C) Roger McQueen (C) 7 Yegor Sidorov (RW) Sasha Pastujov (RW) 8 Tarin Smith (LHD) Sam Colangelo (RW) 9 Maxim Massé (RW) Lucas Pettersson (C/LW) 10 Nathan Gaucher (C) Stian Solberg (LHD)

** Different sites can use different criteria for determining who is a still a prospect. Also, for Dobber Prospect lists they take a fantasy hockey approach – prospects whose current trajectory projects them making the most positive fantasy impact at the time that they reach the NHL.

Beckett Sennecke – A rare blend of size, creativity, and competitiveness who dominated at the junior level and is now firmly in the conversation for an NHL spot in 2025–26. A strong summer and camp will likely decide whether he earns a full-time role, will split time between NHL and junior hockey, or if he sent back to Oshawa for further seasoning.

Roger McQueen – McQueen is a high-upside, high-reward prospect with rare size, elite offensive instincts, and strong puck management ability. Durability and polish are legitimate questions, but the raw tools are undeniable. Playing in the NCAA next season could give McQueen the structure needed to refine his game and prepare him for NHL competition.

Stian Solberg – Solberg brings rare size and edge to Anaheim’s defensive pipeline. His physical dominance, skating mobility, and growing poise under pressure make him a rising force. He isn’t likely to blaze offensive trails, but his all-around game fits the modern NHL—particularly as a defensive-defenseman who can transition the puck. Expect him to be an impactful call-up at some point during the 2025–26 season.

Lucas Pettersson – Pettersson is a cerebral, two-way center with strong hockey instincts, brings leadership, and penalty-killing potential. He isn’t a flashy scorer but offers a dependable, disciplined skill set that could carve out a regular NHL role. He’ll play with Bryas this year in the SHL, as he continues to grow and add strength before making the jump to North America.

Tristan Luneau – Luneau has rapidly transformed from a skilled junior defender into Anaheim’s most promising right-shot blue-liner. His standout AHL rookie season (52 points in 59 GP) showcased growth in both offensive impact and physical poise. Expect major NHL minutes as early as 2025–26, where he could cap off his development arc and help solidify Anaheim’s reloaded defensive depth.

Prospect Depth Charts

AHL/ECHL depth chart

Left Wing Center Right Wing Sasha Pastujov (22) Jan Mysak (23) Sam Colangelo (23) Rodwin Dionicio (21) Nathan Gaucher (21) Judd Caulfield (24) Nico Myatovic (20) Tim Washe (23) Jaxsen Wiebe (23) Yegor Sidorov (21) Coulson Pitre (20) Left Defense Right Defense Goalie Tyson Hinds (22) Tristan Luneau (21) Calle Clang (23) Konnor Smith (20) Noah Warren (21) Vyacheslav Buteyets (23) Jeremie Biakabutuka (23) Damian Clara (20) Ian Moore (23) Tomas Suchanek (22)

* from The Stanley Cap

Prospects

Left Wing Center Right Wing Emile Guite (18) Lucas Pettersson (19) Beckett Sennecke (18) Roger McQueen (18) Herman Traff (19) Kyle Kukkonen (22) Maxim Masse (19) Alexandre Blais (19) Ethan Procyszyn (19) Noah Read (18) Michael Callow (21) Eric Nilson (18) Austin Burnevik (20) Brady Turko (17) Left Defense Right Defense Goalie Stian Solberg (19) William Francis (24) Elijah Neuenschwander (18) Tarin Smith (19) Darels Uljanskis (18) Lasse Boelius (18) Drew Schock (18) Anthony Allain Samake (17) Alexis Mathieu (18)

* from The Stanley Cap

2025 Anaheim Ducks Draft Picks

Rd. # Player Pos. Team Ht. Wt. 1 10 Roger McQueen C Brandon (WHL) 6′ 6″ 198 2 45 Eric Nilson C/LW Djurgarden Jr (SWE) 6′ 0″ 166 2 60 Lasse Boelius LHD Assat (SM Liiga Jr) 6′ 1″ 190 3 72 Noah Reed C London (OHL) 6′ 0″ 170 4 101 Drew Schock D USA U-18 (NTDP – USHL) 6′ 0″ 178 4 104 Elijah Neuenschwander G Fribourg Jr.(SWISS-Jr.) 6′ 5″ 199 5 136 Alexis Mathieu D Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) 6′ 4″ 197 5 159 Emile Guite LW Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 6′ 2″ 176 6 168 Anthony Allain-Samake D Sioux City (USHL) 6′ 2″ 183 7 200 Brady Turko RW Brandon (WHL) 6′ 0″ 167

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.