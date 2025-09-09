2025 Buffalo Sabres Top Prospects

Dobber Prospects 1 Konsta Helenius (C) Konsta Helenius (C) Radim Mrtka (RHD) 2 Radim Mrtka (RHD) Radim Mrtka (RHD) Isak Rosen (RW) 3 Noah Östlund (C) Noah Ostlund (C) Konsta Helenius (C) 4 Devon Levi (G) Isak Rosen (RW) Noah Ostlund (C) 5 Isak Rosén (RW) Anton Wahlberg (C) Devon Levi (G) 6 Anton Wahlberg (C) Anton Wahlberg (C) 7 Brodie Ziemer (RW) Nikita Novikov (LHD) 8 Nikita Novikov (LHD) Brodie Ziemer (RW) 9 Adam Kleber (RHD) Ryan Johnson (LHD) 10 Vsevolod Komarov (RHD) Vsevolod Komarov (RHD)

** Different sites can use different criteria for determining who is still a prospect. Also, for Dobber Prospect lists they take a fantasy hockey approach – prospects whose current trajectory projects them making the most positive fantasy impact at the time that they reach the NHL.

Konsta Helenius – Helenius projects as a dependable middle-six NHL center, possibly with upside to be a top-six play driver if his skating and shooting improve. He should be trusted in defensive roles, special teams, and can anchor a line thanks to his intelligence and discipline. A likely timeline has Helenius starting 2025-26 on Rochester’s top line, but he’s considered close to NHL-ready—he could push for a Sabres roster spot as soon as the second half of the season, especially if Buffalo needs reliable center depth.

Radim Mrtka – Mrtka projects as a future top-four NHL defenseman, with upside to become a shutdown all-situations anchor and potential power-play contributor. If he polishes his physical game and keeps progressing, he could be a cornerstone, 1B-style defender with strong value for both fantasy and real NHL impact. His rapid adaptation to North American ice and his ability to play big minutes against tough competition point to a fast track to the Sabres roster, possibly seeing NHL action as soon as late 2026 or 2027.

Noah Ostlund – Ostlund projects as a creative middle-six NHL center or winger, primed to drive play at even strength and the power play for the Sabres. With continued strength development and focus on net-front play, he has the upside to be a high-impact secondary scorer (40+ points per year) and setup specialist. Coaches value his hockey sense, energy, and adaptability; while he may not profile as a primary, top-line threat, he’ll still be a key piece of Buffalo’s next wave.

Isak Rosen – Rosén projects as a middle-six NHL winger, capable of producing 40+ points with the ability to play both on the power play and at even strength. If he adds strength and continues aggressive play, he could reach top-six status due to his speed and shot, possibly peaking near 60+ points in his prime years. Coaches will value his ability to create offense, drive transition, and play in up-tempo systems. He is expected to be a frequent NHL call-up in the near-term and a full-time roster regular for Buffalo as he matures further.

Devon Levi – Levi projects as a potential NHL starter or high-end backup. His ceiling is high if his pro adjustment continues and he tightens his technical play under NHL traffic and pressure. He could seize the Sabres’ backup or split-starter role as soon as 2026, if his athleticism and track record translate to consistent top-level performance. At worst, Levi should become a reliable 1A/1B option, with the tools to be an impactful regular, even if size and rebound control limit his upside.

Buffalo Sabres Prospect Depth Charts

AHL/ECHL depth chart

Left Wing Center Right Wing Mason Geertsen (30) Jake Leschyshyn (26) Carson Meyer (28) Isak Rosen (22) Tyson Kozak (22) Olivier Nadeau (22) Viktor Neuchev (21) Noah Ostlund (21) Riley Fiddler-Schultz (23) Tyler Kopff (22) Josh Dunne (26) Anton Wahlberg (20) Left Defense Right Defense Goalie Isaac Belliveau (22) Zach Metsa (26) Devon Levi (23) Ryan Johnson (24) Vsevolod Komarov (21) Jack Rathbone (26) Nikita Novikov (22)

* from The Stanley Cap

Prospects

Left Wing Center Right Wing Prokhor Poltapov (22) Matteo Costantini (23) Konsta Helenius (19) Melvin Novotny (18) Custav Karlsson (21) Jake Richard (21) Ashton Schultz (18) Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson (21) Ryan Rucinski (18) Brodie Ziemer (19) Matous Jan Kucharcik (18) Vasily Zelenov (19) Left Defense Right Defense Goalie Patrick Geary (21) Radim Mrtka (18) Scott Ratzlaff (20) Norwin Panocha (20) Maxim Strbak (20) Topias Leinonen (21) Sean Keohane (20) Gavin McCarthy (20) Ryerson Leenders (19) Luke Osburn (18) Simon-Pier Brunet (19) Yevgeni Prokhorov (18) Noah Laberge (18) Adam Kleber (19) Samuel Meloche (18) David Bedkowski (18)

* from The Stanley Cap

2025 Buffalo Sabres Draft Picks

Rd. # Player Pos. Team Ht. Wt. 1 9 Radim Mrtka RHD Seattle (WHL) 6′ 6″ 218 3 71 David Bedkowski RHD Oshawa (OHL) 6′ 5″ 221 4 103 Matous Kucharcik C Slavia Jr. (CZE-Jr.) 6′ 4″ 180 4 116 Samuel Meloche G Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 6′ 2″ 190 5 135 Noah Laberge D Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 6′ 1″ 187 6 167 Ashton Schultz C Chicago (USHL) 5′ 11″ 180 7 195 Melvin Novotny LW Leksand Jr. (SWE-Jr.) 6′ 2″ 185 7 199 Yevgeni Prokhorov G Dinamo-Shinnik Jr. (RUS-Jr.) 6′ 3″ 179 7 219 Ryan Rucinski C Youngstown (USHL) 5′ 10″ 176

