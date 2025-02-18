NHL Opinion

USA vs. Canada Continues To Be the Talk of the Sports World

Jim Biringer
5 Min Read
The Four Nations Face-off continued on Monday in Boston, but the sports world is still buzzing from Saturday and the Team USA vs. Canada Game.
Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team United States forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Team Canada forward brandon Hagel (38) fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The sports world can’t get enough of the Team USA vs. Canada game on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Their rivalry has transformed International Hockey. Everyone knew how special USA-Canada was, but hockey has never gotten the respect it deserves from those who talk about sports daily across the national media in the United States until now.

From the minute the puck dropped on the first game on Wednesday between Sweden and Canada to Team USA and Finland playing on Thursday, major outlets mentioned how this was better than what was going on in the NBA with their All-Star Game. Many across the Sports Media thought the NHL canceled their All-Star Game for good.

The Four Nations Faceoff is a one-off event for the NHL to reintroduce International Hockey before the NHL sends its players to the Olympics in 2026. And there will be an All-Star Game in 2026 at UBS Arena, so it is not gone for good. But it will be interesting to see what the NHL does in 2027.

But that is down the road for the NHL to worry about. The fact of the matter is that the Four Nations Face-off is a success for the NHL, and the numbers prove it. The USA vs. Canada game on Saturday night, which was on ABC on a Saturday, drew 4.4 million viewers with a peak of 5.2 million viewers.

These numbers piggyback on what happened on the tournament’s opening night: 3.4 million viewers watched Canada and Sweden on TNT. The following night, the USA and Finland game saw 1.4 million viewers. So, the NHL is doing something right when it comes to a high level of play in this tournament. Even though some thought the intensity would not be that high, the quality of play has been outstanding.

It is shown by the reaction of media members from other professional sports who watched these games.

When people from the NFL are talking, the Four Nations Face-off is a hit, especially when it involves Team USA and Canada. Even ESPN’s morning show Get Up was talking about hockey. The last time they did that was during the Stanley Cup Final. That is how much this tournament has put the spotlight on the NHL.

The big question is whether ESPN can pull rank and simulcast the game on ABC. But no matter what, all eyes will be on Thursday when it Team USA vs. Canada 2.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency