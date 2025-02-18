USA vs. Canada Continues To Be the Talk of the Sports World

The sports world can’t get enough of the Team USA vs. Canada game on Saturday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Their rivalry has transformed International Hockey. Everyone knew how special USA-Canada was, but hockey has never gotten the respect it deserves from those who talk about sports daily across the national media in the United States until now.

From the minute the puck dropped on the first game on Wednesday between Sweden and Canada to Team USA and Finland playing on Thursday, major outlets mentioned how this was better than what was going on in the NBA with their All-Star Game. Many across the Sports Media thought the NHL canceled their All-Star Game for good.

“I thought there was true excitement for what is deemed their All-Star Weekend.” DP believes the NBA could learn something from the #4Nations Tournament to improve NBA All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/c9GUAz4yV2 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 13, 2025

The Four Nations Faceoff is a one-off event for the NHL to reintroduce International Hockey before the NHL sends its players to the Olympics in 2026. And there will be an All-Star Game in 2026 at UBS Arena, so it is not gone for good. But it will be interesting to see what the NHL does in 2027.

But that is down the road for the NHL to worry about. The fact of the matter is that the Four Nations Face-off is a success for the NHL, and the numbers prove it. The USA vs. Canada game on Saturday night, which was on ABC on a Saturday, drew 4.4 million viewers with a peak of 5.2 million viewers.

Last night’s #4Nations game between the U.S. and Canada averaged 4.4 million viewers in the U.S. on ABC, according to Nielsen fast national data. It peaked at 5.2 million. Most-viewed non-Stanley Cup Final hockey telecast since 2019. — Alex M. Silverman⚽️ (@AlexMSilverman) February 16, 2025

These numbers piggyback on what happened on the tournament’s opening night: 3.4 million viewers watched Canada and Sweden on TNT. The following night, the USA and Finland game saw 1.4 million viewers. So, the NHL is doing something right when it comes to a high level of play in this tournament. Even though some thought the intensity would not be that high, the quality of play has been outstanding.

It is shown by the reaction of media members from other professional sports who watched these games.

The NFL has turned the Pro Bowl into a flag football game NBA All Stars don’t even break a sweat or play defense in their game NHL players are throwing haymakers 3 seconds into the #4nations game and it looks like the Royal Rumble This game rules — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 16, 2025

4 Nations is the best idea hockey has had in a long time. Only thing missing is Doc Emrick on the call. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 16, 2025

This is the feeling across the National Media in the States. From those that cover the NFL to NBA they see what #4nations is doing for the NHL NHL Got it Right and everyone is taking notice. It is the talk of the town https://t.co/rrj4gd1oqC — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) February 16, 2025

When people from the NFL are talking, the Four Nations Face-off is a hit, especially when it involves Team USA and Canada. Even ESPN’s morning show Get Up was talking about hockey. The last time they did that was during the Stanley Cup Final. That is how much this tournament has put the spotlight on the NHL.

The big question is whether ESPN can pull rank and simulcast the game on ABC. But no matter what, all eyes will be on Thursday when it Team USA vs. Canada 2.

