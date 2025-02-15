Utah Hockey Club: NHL’s Newest Franchise Brings Excitement to Salt Lake City

The Utah Hockey Club, the NHL’s newest franchise, has made a splash in its inaugural 2024-25 season, bringing professional ice hockey back to Salt Lake City. Currently sitting at 24-23-9 and fifth in the Central Division, the team has shown promise in its first year despite facing relocation challenges and establishing a new identity. For those betting in Arizona, oddsmakers have given the Utah Hockey Club 50-1 odds to win their first Stanley Cup, reflecting the team’s potential and the uphill battle they face as a new franchise in a competitive league.

From Winnipeg to Arizona to Utah

The Utah Hockey Club’s history is a tale of three cities, spanning over five decades of professional hockey. The franchise’s roots can be traced back to December 27, 1971, when the Winnipeg Jets were established as one of the founding members of the World Hockey Association (WHA). The Jets quickly became a powerhouse in the WHA, winning three Avco World Trophy championships (1976, 1978, and 1979) before joining the NHL in 1979 as part of the WHA-NHL merger.

However, financial struggles in the small Winnipeg market led to the team’s relocation to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1996, where they became the Phoenix Coyotes. The franchise faced continued challenges in the desert, including bankruptcy in 2009 and subsequent NHL ownership from 2009 to 2013. In 2014, the team rebranded as the Arizona Coyotes to appeal to a broader fanbase across the state.

Despite these changes, the Coyotes struggled both on and off the ice. The team made only one playoff appearance between 2012 and 2024 and faced ongoing arena issues. On April 18, 2024, the NHL finalized a deal to relocate the franchise to Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the beginning of a new era for the team.

The Inaugural Season in Utah

The Utah Hockey Club’s first season has been marked by excitement and growing pains. The team opened their 2024-25 campaign on October 8, 2024, with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The club has shown flashes of brilliance, including becoming the first NHL expansion franchise to win six consecutive road games in their inaugural year. They later extended this record to seven games, surpassing the previous mark set by the Minnesota North Stars in 1967.

Forward Clayton Keller is leading the charge for Utah, who tops the team’s scoring charts with 20 goals and 40 assists for 60 points. The team’s defensive corps is anchored by Michael Kesselring, who leads the squad in both penalty minutes (65) and plus-minus rating (+8).

Building a Hockey Culture in Salt Lake City

The Utah Hockey Club has wasted no time establishing roots in their new home. The team has invested significantly in local infrastructure, including a multi-million dollar renovation of the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns to serve as their practice facility for the 2024-25 season. This 17,400 square-foot facility, built in just 3 1/2 months, provides the team with NHL-caliber amenities while benefiting the local community and Olympic athletes. The club plans to move into a permanent, state-of-the-art practice and training facility at The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah. This commitment to developing top-tier facilities underscores the franchise’s dedication to building a lasting hockey culture in the Salt Lake City area.

Notable Players and Achievements

The franchise has been home to several hockey legends and talented players. During the WHA era, the Winnipeg Jets boasted superstar Bobby Hull, whose signing gave instant credibility to the fledgling league. The Jets’ “Hot Line” of Anders Hedberg, Ulf Nilsson, and Bobby Hull became one of WHA’s most famous and successful forward lines.

In the NHL era, players like Dale Hawerchuk, Teemu Selanne, and Shane Doan left indelible marks on the franchise. Hawerchuk led the team to playoff victories in the mid-1980s, while Selanne set rookie records during his time with the Jets. Doan became the face of the franchise during its Arizona years, serving as captain and setting numerous team records.

Despite the franchise’s long history, it has yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals, making it the oldest NHL franchise ever to have done so. The team’s best playoff run came in the 2011-12 season when, as the Phoenix Coyotes, they won their first division title and advanced to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Los Angeles Kings.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Utah Hockey Club faces the dual challenge of building a competitive team while cultivating a passionate fanbase in a new NHL hockey market. The franchise’s history of relocation and financial instability presents both obstacles and opportunities as it seeks to establish itself in Salt Lake City. However, the team’s management, led by President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong, has expressed optimism about the club’s future in Utah. The state’s rich winter sports culture and excitement surrounding the new franchise provide a solid foundation for growth.

As the 2024-25 season progresses, the Utah Hockey Club continues writing its story’s opening chapter in Salt Lake City. The franchise is poised to make its mark on the NHL landscape with a mix of young talent and experienced veterans, a commitment to community engagement, and state-of-the-art facilities. While the ultimate goal of hoisting the Stanley Cup may be a long-term aspiration, the team’s early success and the enthusiastic reception from Utah hockey fans suggest the future is bright for the NHL’s newest franchise.