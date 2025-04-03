Western Conference Injuries: Avalanche, Stars, Wild, Sharks, and Canucks

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog has been skating more frequently with the Avs and increasing his workload. There is still no timeline, but there’s more hope than there was a few months ago.

Bruce Miles: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Pierre LeBrun on TSN: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be at the two-month mark on Friday of his three to four-month recovery from knee surgery. Game 1 to the end of the first round is when he’s expected to return. They could face the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is traveling with the team but won’t play. Their next off-day full practice isn’t until next Tuesday, so it would make sense for him to skate then and maybe return on the Wednesday at home.

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks Shakir Mukhamadullin left Tuesday’s game in the third period after he was taken down into the boards by Ducks Frank Vatrano.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach David Warsofsky said that Mukhamadullin was being evaluated yesterday and he wasn’t sure of his status for tonight.

Sheng Peng: Sharks defensemen Henry Thrun, Jan Rutta, and Vincent Desharnais skated yesterday. Thrun is the closest to returning and is a game-time decision tonight.

Kevin Woodley: Seattle Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz missed last night’s game with undisclosed injuries and are day-to-day.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil has concussion symptoms after a March 15th hit. He’s skated on his own a bit with mixed results. He could be done for the season. Canucks coach Rick Tocchet:

“Good days and bad days he’s had. He’d go out and skate, felt good, the next day not as good. So, to be honest with you guys, does he play this year? Maybe the odds are against it. You don’t want to put a guy in that type of position but when a guy has good days and bad days, obviously, you’re not going to play the guy.”

Kevin Woodley: Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers left last night’s game in the third period.

“He got banged up,” Tocchet said. “He wanted to keep going, but I shut him down.”

