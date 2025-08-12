Who has more trade value: David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok?

The Leafs Nation: Jay Rosehill, when asked who would be more valuable in a trade for the Toronto Maple Leafs: David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok?

Nick Alberga: “Let me phrase it this way, if you’re another team, who are you more attracted to acquiring? Is it David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok, Rosie?

Rosehill: “I was never, like, super high on, on Kampf. He just seemed really quiet. Which, okay, you could say that’s good. He’s good in the D zone and good on face-offs, and this and that. It’s like, fine, but like, if we’re talking about a team that wants to make a run, who’s right there, I think I need a little bit more.

He’s got a pretty hefty contract, too. One of those things, I was kind of surprised (Leafs GM Brad) Treliving signed him to, with his AAV. And he doesn’t really move the needle for me.

Jarny, I’ve always liked. But when you’re getting up there in age and it’s hard to be dynamic and the league’s getting as good as it is, it’s kind of hard to, you know, invoke your will on the game as well.

Which one do I like more? I think Jarny is able to play through the lineup a little bit more. I think Jarny has the kind of skill to jump up in the lineup and maybe play on the second line type of thing if need be. But again, we’re talking about them in this position for a reason.

NHLRumors.com Note: The 30-year-old Kampf carries a $2.4 million cap hit for two more seasons. He has a base salary of $1.075 million for both seasons and $1.325 million signing bonus each year. He recorded five goals and eight assists in 59 games last year. He has a 10-team no-trade list this season, and no trade protection after this year.

The 33-year-old Jarnkrok is entering the final year of his deal that carries a $2.1 million salary cap hit. He has a $775,000 base salary with a $1.325 million signing bonus. He has a 10-team no-trade list.

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently have about $1.92 million in projected salary cap space with a 23-man roster. Moving one or both would allow them to potentially make another move this offseason, or they could look to accrue more salary cap space leading up to the trade deadline. They have a projected deadline cap space of $8.776 million at the moment.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.