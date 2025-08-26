Who Should Team USA Select: Matthew Knies or Jack Hughes?

Could Matthew Knies Make the Team USA Olympic Roster over Jack Hughes?

With Team USA holding its Olympic preliminary camp this week in Michigan and the invitee list out already, many people are starting to put together line combinations and rosters for the upcoming 2026 Olympics. And everyone wants to talk about who didn’t make it. There are some interesting decisions as Team USA looks to win its first Gold Medal at the Olympics since 1980.

During a recent episode of the Full Press Hockey Podcast, Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com and Full Press Hockey was joined by Ryan Paton of Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and Pucks in 7 as they discussed who you should make the Team Canada and USA rosters for the Olympics. The consensus was clear, they would take Matthew Knies over Jack Hughes on the Olympic Roster.

Ryan Paton:” I saw recently, I think it was yesterday, the day before, just somebody put out kind of the top four, the four lines for the USA. And they had them like this. They had Jake Guentzel, Auston Matthews and Tage Thompson, and then Jack Eichel between Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk. That’s a heck of a line. Kyle Connor, Dylan, Larkin, Jack Hughes, Clayton Keller, Vinnie Trocheck, and Matt Boldy. Extras: Cole Caufield and J.T. Miller.

Can I throw something at you? And I know your answer already, and maybe down the road, this will come kind of like Lane Hutson, Matthew Knies is the type of player to me that would shine on a stage like this.”

Jim Biringer: “I’m going to tell you this could be a hot take. And I said this since Four Nations and I’ll probably get crucified by Devils Nation. I really don’t care, but I would take Matthew Knies on this team over Jack Hughes.”

Paton: “JB. okay, I’m with you. Crucify me as well. Devils Nation. I’m with you.”

Biringer: “I love the way Matthew Knies plays. He gets into dirty areas. He wins puck battles along the wall. He’s a bigger player. He’s a physical player. Jack Hughes, the injuries are a concern. He’s not a winger like, as much as the Devils really probably would have benefited themselves from getting a J.T. Miller, plugging him in at the second line and moving Jack Hughes to the wing. He’s just not big enough yet.

Jack never benefited from playing overseas or playing a year professionally someplace else or going to college to develop like his brothers did. His Four Nations showing to me was very, I mean, there were times he showed flashes, but you’re telling me, Jack Hughes is going to be on the team and he’s gonna play third line.

Is Jack Hughes effective if he’s a third-line player? I might as well just not have him on a team that, if I’m being honest, and it’s very tough, and I’m a big Jack Hughes guy, but I would take Matthew Knies over Jack Hughes.”

Paton: “I would take, I agree with your take, I do. And I’m a big s Matthew Knies fan. I just think the best part about Matthew Knies is his attitude. And the attitude is, all the guy wants to do is play hockey.

And again, I’ve said this on SXM for quite a bit this year, and I know when his contract was coming to an end, and there was discussion that whether it be an offer sheet, and at the end of the year in Toronto, he said, You know, I just want to play with play with the Maple Leafs. That’s all Iwant to do.

Like, there’s going to be no discussion. But I remember thinking that he is like a five-tool player in baseball. If there are five tools that you want in somebody in hockey, and I’ll just throw five out, physicality, he can hit, he can score, he can create, and he’s just a grinder. I mean, those, those are five tools right there. So why wouldn’t you shine that way?”

Biringer: “I mean, he did shine. I mean, he can shine on that stage, and I think he showed he was one of the better players for Toronto in the playoffs.”

