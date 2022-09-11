2022-23 NHL preview: New York Islanders

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.

New York Islanders Stanley Cup Odds: +3300

Can someone please check on the New York Islanders? Did they forget to turn on Lou Lamoriello’s fax machine?

Because boy, they had a weird offseason.

This, mind you, after a disappointing season that saw them go 37-35-10 while scoring the 24th most goals and allowing the 10th fewest against. All they’ve done to address that is… *checks notes* …trade their 13th overall pick for defenceman Alexander Romanov?

The signings of Paul LaDue, Hudson Fasching and Dennis Cholowski won’t help at all.

The Islanders, namely Lamoriello, has always worked in mysterious ways, but this offseason is inexcusable in my eyes. Some of their offensive weapons had down years so it’s not unreasonable to expect some bounce back next season, but they’re not doing themselves any favours.

If they want to run it back that’s fine, but the Metropolitan Division is among the deepest in the entire league, so they’ll be hard pressed to be a playoff team again.

Are we betting on the Islanders to win the cup? Not a chance. The Islanders likely won’t make the playoffs this season and truth be told, their odds should be significantly worse than what they are. I don’t have faith in this team or the direction they’re heading.