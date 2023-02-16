2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker
The NHL trade deadline is March 3rd at 3:00 PM ET.

The New York Rangers made the first big splash ahead of the deadline by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko. Will that kickstart teams making moves a little early?

Players are already being held out, so they could be the next domino to fall.

We’ll be updating trades as they come in.
F Vladimir Tarasenko
D Niko Mikkola		Feb. 9 2023Conditional 2023 1st round
Conditional 2024 4th round.
F Sammy Blais
D Hunter Skinner
retain 50% of Tarasenko's salary
D Jaycob MegnaFeb. 5 20232023 4th round pick
F Bo HorvatJan. 30 2023Conditional 2023 1st round
F Anthony Beauvillier
F Aatu Raty
retain 50% for Horvat
F Matt Nieto
D Ryan Merkley		Jan. 25 2023F Martin Kaut
D Jacob MacDonald
F Jasper WetherbyJan. 18 2023F Kyle Criscuolo
D Michael Del ZottoDec. 19 2022F Danny O'Regan
D Michael Del ZottoF Giavani Smith
F Dyden HuntF Denis Malgin
D Oskari LaaksonenDec. 15 2022D Joseph Cecconi
D Zack HayesNov. 30 2022Future considerations
D Conor TimminsNov. 23 2022F Curtis Douglas
F Ryan Reaves2025 5th round
D Ethan Bear
F Lane Pederson		Oct. 28 20222023 5th round
G Michael DiPietro
D Jonathan Myrenberg		Oct. 27 2022F Jack Studnicks
D Cooper ZechOct. 26 2022F Evan Barratt
D Nicolas BeaudinF Cam Hillis
F Klim KostinOct. 9 2022D Dmitri Samorukov
F Jason Dickinson
2024 2nd round		Oct. 7 2022D Riley Stillman
D Nils LundkvistSept. 19 2022Conditional 2023 1st round
Conditional 2025 4th round
D Dmitry KulikovAug. 31 2022Future considerations
F Sean Monahan
Conditional 2025 1st round		Aug. 18 2022Future considerations
F Matthew Tkachuk
Conditional 2025 4th round		July 22 2022F Jonathan Huberdeau
D MacKenzie Weegar
Cole Schwindt
Conditional 2025 1st round
F Oliver Bjordstrand2023 3rd round
2023 4th round
D Jeff Petry
F Ryan Poehling		July 16 2022D Mike Matheson
2023 4th round
D John MarinoD Ty Smith
2023 3rd round
F Max Pacioretty
D Dylan Coghlan		July 13 2022Future considerations
F Connor Brown2024 2nd round
D Brent Burns
F Lane Pederson		F Steven Lorentz
G Eetu Makiniemi
Conditional 2023 3rd round
D Patrik Nemeth
2025 2nd round
Conditional 2026 2nd round		D Ty Emberson
F Pavel ZachaF Erik Haula
G Cam TalbotG Filip Gustavsson