The Anaheim Ducks are striving to end their seven-year playoff drought, with their last postseason appearance dating back to the 2017-18 NHL season. While their playoff odds remain slim, General Manager Pat Verbeek made calculated moves at the 2025 NHL trade deadline to position the team for future success while maintaining hope for a late-season surge.

Current Standings and Recent Performance

As of March 11, 2025, the Ducks sit outside playoff contention with a record of 28-28-7 and 63 points. Their points pace 82.0 leaves them far behind the Pacific Division leaders and wild-card contenders, with their playoff chances calculated at just 0.1%. However, Anaheim showed resilience in their recent 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Sunday, March 9. Forward Sam Colangelo continued his hot streak with two goals, while Lukas Dostal made 32 saves in a strong performance.

Odds to Make the Playoffs

Despite their recent win against the Islanders, Anaheim faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot. With only 19 games remaining in the regular season, they trail significantly behind wild-card teams like Vancouver (69 points) and Calgary (70 points). Their tragic number stands at 32, meaning any combination of losses or wins by other teams totaling that number will officially eliminate them from playoff contention. According to Betpanda UK Crypto Casino and Sportsbook, they are +75,000 to win the Stanley Cup. Realistically, Anaheim focuses on development and preparing for next season rather than chasing an improbable playoff berth.

Cam Fowler Trade: A Major Shift

One of the most notable moves this season was the trade of longtime defenseman Cam Fowler to the St. Louis Blues in December. Fowler, who spent over 14 seasons with Anaheim and became the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals (96), assists (361), and games played (991), was dealt for a second-round pick in 2027 and minor league defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka. The decision to trade Fowler was mutual, as both sides agreed that a fresh start would benefit the veteran defenseman. Fowler has thrived in St. Louis, recording seven goals and 14 assists in 34 games since the trade.

This move signaled Anaheim’s commitment to its rebuilding phase while opening opportunities for younger players on defense. Although Fowler’s departure was bittersweet for fans, it allowed Verbeek to focus on developing talent and accumulating draft capital.

Why John Gibson Stayed Put

Goaltender John Gibson was another name frequently mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Despite interest from teams like Edmonton and Carolina, Gibson remained with Anaheim due to his modified no-trade clause, his $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27, and concerns about whether trading him would truly benefit either side. Gibson has rebounded this season with a .909 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average, showing signs of his former All-Star caliber play.

Keeping Gibson aligns with Anaheim’s strategy to maintain stability in net as they transition out of their rebuild. Additionally, Lukas Dostal’s emergence as a reliable backup provides depth at the position without forcing Verbeek into a hasty trade.

Deadline Moves and Missed Opportunities

Beyond Fowler’s earlier trade, Anaheim made modest moves at the deadline. The Ducks traded Brian Dumoulin to New Jersey for a conditional second-round pick and forward prospect Hermanäff. This deal further emphasized Verbeek’s focus on building for the future while clearing space for younger defensemen.

However, some critics argue that Anaheim could have been more aggressive sellers, given their position in the standings. Players like Trevor Zegras were never seriously considered for trades due to their importance to the franchise’s long-term plans.

Looking Ahead

The Ducks’ moves at this year’s trade deadline reflect a franchise balancing short-term competitiveness with long-term aspirations. While trading Cam Fowler marked a significant change in defense leadership, retaining John Gibson ensured stability in the goal during this transitional period. The team’s young core—highlighted by players like Mason McTavish—offers hope for brighter days ahead.

Although their playoff odds are nearly nonexistent, Anaheim can use these final games to evaluate prospects and build momentum heading into next season. Ducks fans must remain patient as Verbeek continues steering the franchise toward sustainable success.