Anton Lundell Will Be a Major Factor for the Florida Panthers This Season

The 2025-26 NHL Season is here as the Florida Panthers raise their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship banner to the rafters against the Chicago Blackhawks. Missing from the lineup will be Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, putting the spotlight on Anton Lundell.

The Panthers had depth down the middle with Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Lundell. However, even with Bennett getting a new eight-year, $64 million contract with an AAV of $8 million, how many people look at him as a number-one center? Head coach Paul Maurice is adjusting his lineup accordingly, with Evan Rodrigues, a potential cap casualty, playing center for now. However, the belief is that Lundell could see top-line minutes at some point this season.

Lundell, who was drafted 12th overall by the Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft, found a role playing third-line minutes behind Bennett and Barkov. It took him some time to adjust to the NHL. Don’t forget that was the COVID draft, so many of the young players lost development time; however, there was a belief that he could have played second-line center. That is why the Panthers drafted him.

His offensive ability has yet to be untapped by the Panthers. Though you saw glimpses last year in the playoffs, playing alongside Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen. That was the best line in the playoffs, not only for the Panthers, but the entire league. They combined for 57 points (21 goals and 36 assists).

Lundell specifically had 18 points (six goals and 12 assists) in 23 playoff games. While some people may look at the numbers, you saw a player who was more confident with the puck, driving to the net, using his body more, and his passing was on point. Not to mention Lundell took on a bigger role in the defensive zone.

Maurice put him out there on defensive zone draws. Lundell played more penalty kill minutes as well. He is only getting better. Last season, in 79 games, he recorded 45 points (17 goals and 28 assists). Lundell was one shy of his record 18 goals he set back in the 2021-22 season as a rookie, but broke his assist total (26) by two and his point total (44) by one.

So the offensive talent is there; he just accepted being a checking center with the Panthers. But if Sam Bennett had left via free agency, it would have been Barkov and Lundell down the middle one-two. There was a good chance you had already seen his offensive talent unlocked, but given Barkov’s absence from the lineup for the season, Anton Lundell is a player to watch.

As Chris Peters said during his draft year of 2020, “Lundell is one of the most mature, intelligent players on the ice in this class. After all, he has two professional seasons under his belt already, showcasing high-end vision and playmaking skills while showing a commitment to play defensively.”

Anton Lundell’s offensive ability is there; this is the year we will see it. Currently, Maurice has adjusted the entire lineup of Luostarinen, Lundell, and Marchand so that he doesn’t disrupt their chemistry. However, there could be a time this season, as we saw at times last year, when Lundell is on the top line with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe.

Again, the lines are fluid, but Reinhart has reportedly moved down, according to Daily Faceoff, to play with Lundell because there is some chemistry between them. The point remains that Anton Lundell will be a significant factor in the Florida Panthers‘ success this season, despite the absence of two key spokes in the wheel to start the season.

The best is yet to come from Lundell as the Panthers try to keep the three-peat alive.

