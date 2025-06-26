 Betting on the 2025 NHL Draft: Odds, Surprises, and Top Prospects

The 2025 NHL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing events in recent hockey history. With a mix of top-tier talent, unexpected draft lottery results, and plenty of betting intrigue, fans and analysts are eagerly preparing for the two-day event at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The anticipation surrounding who will go first overall—and how teams will build their futures—has never been higher.

The 2025 NHL Draft: Structure and Stakes

Scheduled for June 27–28, 2025, the 63rd NHL entry draft will gather the league’s top young prospects in Los Angeles for a uniquely decentralized event. While the players themselves will be present at the Peacock Theater, team executives, coaches, and scouts will convene in central locations across their home markets or other chosen venues. The New York Islanders hold the coveted first overall pick, thanks to a remarkable stroke of luck in the draft lottery, while the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks will select second and third, respectively.

The draft will feature players born between January 1, 2005, and September 15, 2007, and select undrafted non-North Americans and re-eligible prospects. The event’s format, combined with the high stakes for rebuilding franchises, makes it a prime target for sports bettors looking to capitalize on the uncertainty and excitement of draft night.

Surprise Lottery Win for the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders entered the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery with just a 3.5% chance of landing the top pick, ranking tenth in the odds. Despite these slim chances, the Islanders defied expectations and won the right to select first overall for the fifth time in franchise history—their first since choosing John Tavares in 2009. This unexpected outcome sent shockwaves through hockey and set the stage for a potentially franchise-altering decision.

General manager Mathieu Darche, hired in late May, has clarified that the Islanders intend to keep the pick and are unlikely to trade it away. While the team has not officially confirmed their selection, all signs point to Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer as the likely choice, given his status as the consensus top prospect in the draft class.

Betting Odds for the Number One Pick

For those interested in wagering on the draft’s outcome, the odds for the first overall selection are a hot topic. According to Casino Days Jackpot Slots and Online Games, the current betting lines heavily favor Matthew Schaefer as the first player in the draft. While sportsbooks and betting platforms typically do not release official odds for specific draft picks, the consensus among analysts and mock drafts aligns with Schaefer as the clear frontrunner.

The rarity of a non-forward going first overall in recent years—especially a defenseman—adds to the intrigue. Should the Islanders surprise the hockey world and select a different player, it would be a major upset and could result in significant payouts for bettors who took a chance on an underdog.

Top Three Prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft

Matthew Schaefer, Defenseman, Erie Otters (OHL)

Schaefer has emerged as the undisputed top prospect in the 2025 draft class. Despite being limited to just 17 games in his draft year due to injuries—including a bout of mononucleosis and a season-ending broken collarbone—Schaefer’s impact on the ice was undeniable. He tallied 22 points and finished with a plus-21 rating, showcasing elite two-way play, outstanding defensive instincts, and impressive offensive upside. Scouts and teammates praise his ability to control the game at both ends, making him a rare franchise defenseman prospect. His mobility, puck-moving ability, and creativity have drawn comparisons to some of the best young blueliners in recent memory.

Michael Misa, Center, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Misa is regarded as the top forward in the draft and a potential future elite No. 1 center. His offensive instincts are exceptional, and he processes the game at a high level, executing plays at top speed. Misa’s combination of playmaking and goal-scoring ability makes him a constant dual threat, and his two-way game has improved significantly over the past year. Scouts believe he is NHL-ready and has the potential to become a foundational player for whichever team selects him. His explosiveness and transition offense set him apart from many of his peers.

James Hagens, Center, Boston College (NCAA)

Hagens rounds out the top three prospects, projecting as a first-line center with a high hockey IQ, excellent skating, and strong puck-handling skills. While he may not possess the same dynamism as Misa, Hagens is a cerebral and efficient player who excels at driving play and supporting his teammates. His work rate, speed, and ability to win battles make him a valuable asset, and he has shown the capacity to step up in big moments. Hagen’s transition to college hockey was seamless, and another year of development could see him blossom into a top-line NHL center.

Draft Betting Strategy and Considerations

For bettors looking to get involved in the 2025 NHL Draft, the key is to stay informed about the latest scouting reports, team needs, and draft rumors. While the odds heavily favor Schaefer as the first overall pick, surprises happen on draft night, and savvy bettors may find value in exploring underdog options or prop bets related to player selection order. The decentralized nature of this year’s draft could also lead to unexpected trades or last-minute changes in team strategy, adding another layer of complexity to the betting landscape.

As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on the New York Islanders and their decision at the top of the board. Whether you’re a hockey fan or a betting enthusiast, the 2025 NHL Draft promises to deliver drama, excitement, and plenty of opportunities to test your instincts against the odds.