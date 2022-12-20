Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 20, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Anze Kopitar o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +105.

Kopitar will be up against the Anaheim Ducks, who have struggled to keep the opposing teams’ shots at a minimum. The Ducks allow an average of 37.6 shots on goal per game, which is the most among all NHL teams. Over the last three games, that number has been increasing. The Ducks have allowed an average of 38.7 shots on goal in that span.

The Los Angeles Kings captain has hit over 2.5 shots on goal in three of his last four games. Kopitar will get a bunch of opportunities against this Ducks team as he is currently averaging over twenty minutes of ice time per game, along with over three minutes of power play time this season.

Our second bet of the day is the Pittsburgh Penguins Money Line. This line sits at -134.

Both the Penguins have been playing exceptionally well over their last ten games. Pittsburgh is 7-2-1, and New York is 8-1-1 in that span. This will become a hard-fought Metropolitan battle; but the edge will go to the Pittsburgh Penguins after the final buzzer. Although the Rangers have been playing great hockey, they will be taking part in their third game in the last four days. In addition, the Penguins will have a more extended rest as they will be playing in their third game over the previous six days.

Pittsburgh will be on home ice tonight, and their current home record is an impressive 9-3-2. With both teams almost equally squared up in offence, defence, and special teams, the fact that the Penguins are on home ice helps tip the scale ever so slightly to help them secure a win tonight.

Record: 32-33-1

