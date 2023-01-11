Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 11, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the LA Kings Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +105.

It is the story of two different seasons between these two teams. The LA Kings enter tonight in second place within the Pacific Division, as the Sharks occupy the seventh position. With both teams inside the Pacific, their division records are also complete opposites. LA has a respectable 8-4-2 record when playing inside their own division, but San Jose’s has an eye-catching 2-6-6.

The Kings will be on home ice tonight as they host the struggling Sharks team. San Jose is 3-5-2 over their last ten, and they lost to the Kings in December in their previous matchup. This bet screams value being a plus-money bet and with the situations surrounding both teams. In a quiet NHL slate tonight, I found this bet to have the best value, along with reasonable potential. As a result, this will be our only bet tonight, but we will be putting TWO units on this play tonight.

Record: 46-45-1

