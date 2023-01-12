Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 12, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Mikko Rantanen 03.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -134.

Rantanen has been on an absolute tear shooting the puck this season. The Avs’ forward leads the entire Colorado roster in shots this season (155). That success has also carried over to his last three games. Rantanen has hit over 3.5 shots on goal in each of those appearances. During that span, Rantanen is averaging an insane 8 shots per contest.

Although the 8 shots on goal per game average is nearly impossible to maintain, it is highly possible tonight due to his matchup. Rantanen’s opponent for tonight, the Chicago Blackhawks, constantly allows a high number of shots per game. The Hawks’ are on the league’s worst in shots on goal allowed per game (33.6). That number sits as the fifth highest in the league.

Our second bet of the day is Ottawa Senators 33+ Shots. This line sits at -134.

The Ottawa Senators have hit 33 shots or more in three of their last four games. Throughout the season, the Sens’ are averaging 33.1 shots on goal per hour, and their opponent for tonight makes that average look attainable. Ottawa will be lined up against the Arizona Coyotes tonight, which is a struggling hockey team. Arizona is 13-22-5 this season, but we jump to look at their defensive numbers for this bet.

The Coyotes have struggled mightily defensively this season. Arizona allows 3.68 goals per game (28th in the NHL), but more notably, they allow an average of 34.4 shots on goal per game (30th in the NHL). With the Sens’ having a solid matchup tonight and showing ways to put up shots, I expect them to hit their set shot total with ease.

Record: 46-46-1

