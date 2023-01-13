Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 13, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is Zach Hyman o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +100.

This is the best value bet of the night by far in only a three-game NHL slate tonight. In a plus-money situation, along with how Hyman has been shooting the puck recently, I love this play. Hyman has hit over 3.5 shots in three of his last four games and has done so by averaging 4.8 shots on goal per game. Hyman has racked up 167 shots this season (2nd on the Oilers) through 42 games played.

With Hyman averaging at around 4 shots per hour this season and with the urgency the Oilers are facing on their road trip, this situation sets up another solid night for Hyman. Hyman will get his looks to find the shooting lanes all night, as Hyman is averaging just over twenty minutes of ice time per game, along with almost four minutes of power-play time per contest.

Record: 47-47-1

