Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 17, 2023

Our first bet of the day is Pierre-Luc Dubois o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -143.

The former 3rd overall pick has had a solid season under Rick Bowness. Already averaging over a point per game, Dubois has also been finding the shooting lane consistently. Dubois has found the net 121 times throughout his 44 games played this season (2.75 shots on goal per game average.) Having hit over that average as of late, Dubois has hit over 2.5 shots on goal in six straight games, and during that span, he is averaging just over 4 shots per contest.

Winnipeg will be travelling to Montreal tonight, which sets up a great matchup on paper for Dubois. Montreal currently allows 33.9 shots on goal to opposing teams this season, which is the fifth highest among all NHL teams. In their previous matchup in November, Dubois put up 3 shots on goal.

Our second bet of the day is Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +100.

Matthews has been lighting the lamp at an impressive pace as of late. The Leafs’ sniper found the back of the net in consecutive games and in four of his last six. With the way Matthews has been shooting the puck over the last couple of weeks, this is an easy value play, with it being a “plus” money bet.

Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play host to the Florida Panthers, who are coming off a game last night. With the Panthers playing on limited rest, I expect Matthews to fire on all cylinders tonight. Florida has also struggled on the defensive front this season, as they are in the bottom third in the league in Goals allowed per game (3.38).

Record: 47-50-1

