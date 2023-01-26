Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 26, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Jordan Kyrou o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -105.

The 24-year-old Center has been a bright spot for the Blues roster this season. Kyrou comes into tonight leading the team in; Goals, Points, and Shots on Goal. Throughout 45 games for Kyrou this season, he has put up 156 shots. Kyrou has hit over 3.5 shots in three of his last four games, and is averaging 5 shots per contest during that span.

As the Blues travel to Arizona tonight, Kyrou will look to continue his season success. The Coyotes give Kyrou a favourable matchup, and I expect Kyrou to hit his shot prop as a result. Arizona allows an average of 34.7 shots on goal per game this season, which is the third-highest number in the NHL. Kyrou has been the best and most consistent player on the Blues this season, and that’ll continue tonight.

Our second bet of the day is the Nashville Predators Money Line. This line sits at +105.

Despite the strong past ten games for the Devils (8-1-1), we’re rolling with the Preds’ this Thursday night. The Predators have won seven straight against the Devils, dating back to Oct. 2018. Nashville has won consecutive games coming into tonight and will look to capitalize on home-ice advantage against a strong Devils team.

Nashville holds a 13-7-3 record at home, but the only concern for the Preds’ tonight is the Devils’ away record. New Jersey’s away record of 18-2-2 raises some cause for concern for the Money line, but this is setting itself up for a hard-fought battle between these two teams. With the value of the Preds’ at +105 and with their history against the Devils over their last seven games, this is a fantastic spot.

Record: 53-57-1

