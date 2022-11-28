Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 28, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Vegas Golden Knight and Columbus Blue Jackets o6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -110.

Entering the game tonight, the Golden Knights average 3.48 Goals-per game. Vegas will be on the road tonight, and in their last three away games, the team is averaging an impressive 5 Goals-per game during that span. The Golden Knights will be firing the puck at Goaltender Daniil Tarasov, who occupies a 3.46 Goals against average, and a .906 save percentage in five starts this season.

With the Blue Jackets relying on Tarasov tonight, their team’s defensive numbers don’t provide much hope for the Columbus Goaltender. The Blue Jackets come into today’s game with the second-worst defence in regards to Goals Allowed per game (4.2) and Shots on Goal Allowed per game (36.3). Expect the Golden Knights to have a strong offensive showing tonight to make the 06.5 total goals attainable.

Our second bet of the day is New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -150.

These teams have been receiving above-average Goaltending throughout the first quarter of the season. Both projected starters (Vitek Vanecek and Igor Shesterkin) hold a Goals against average of under 2.50. Although the Devils and Rangers each score at least 3 Goals-per game on average this season, both defences are elite.

The Devils rank first in the NHL in Goals allowed per game (2.18) and Shots on Goal allowed per game (25.8). New York and their defensive group are in the top ten in both defence categories too, as they allow an average of 2.77 Goals per game and 28.5 Shots on goal each contest.

Record: 17-18-1

