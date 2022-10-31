Betway Bets of the Day – Oct 31, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

The first bet we’ll be placing today is Andrei Svechnikov to take o2.5 shots on goal. The line sits at -175.

Svechnikov has been finding shooting lanes to the net all season, as he has averaged over four shots on goal throughout his last three games. Since the Hurricanes season-opener, Svechnikov has also had o2.5 shots in 6/8 of his matchups. By averaging just over 18 minutes per game and getting looks on the powerplay, Svechnikov will get plenty of opportunities to continue his tremendous start to the season and his trend of getting o2.5 shots on goal.

In our second bet of the night we’ll be taking St. Louis Blues Puck Line (-1.5). This sits at +190.

After a 3-0 record to start the season, the Blues have dropped four straight games. The Blues have been trending in the wrong direction, but this is an achievable value bet. This will be the first time this season that the Blues will be playing consecutive games at home, so being well-rested and playing a .500 Kings team who played in Toronto on Saturday night makes the puck line extremely attainable.

Record: 0-0-0