NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres And Bowen Byram

Buffalo Sabres have so much unfinished business

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic: The cost of doing business keeps rising for the Buffalo Sabres. Now, Kevyn Adams has added a sixth RFA via Conor Timmins after a trade with Pittsburgh over the weekend. Yes, the problem for the Sabres is the fans want playoffs. Adams and Lindy Ruff are both on the last year of their contracts.

Now, Buffalo carries $20 million in cap space but the Bowen Byram situation remains unresolved. The NHL Draft helped fill out some prospect holes and the Sabres even took a couple late chances on goaltenders. However, nothing appears imminent on the Byram front. A tentative Buffalo lineup could contain Byram playing with Rasmus Dahlin. With the moves for Michael Kesselring and Timmins, Buffalo at the least has a more defensive defense.

This still does not solve several problems but it is a good start for a Sabres team trying to do something it has not in some almost 15 years. Simply, that is make the playoffs.

More on Bowen Byram and Buffalo

Scott Maxwell of The Daily Faceoff: So, the Buffalo Sabres are still trying to figure out the best course of action for Byram. The defenseman has every right to know what the Sabres are going to look like down the road. Matthew Fairburn joined to talk about options. One was a trade to Pittsburgh, but the Penguins do have a crowded blueline.

Yes, the good news for Buffalo is that they have control over Byram for two more years. If Adams and the Sabres can convince the defenseman that Buffalo is the place to be, then everything is fine. Again, trading Byram means that is another slot to fill. Buffalo does not seem to have time for that luxury.

Finally, there is Bryan Rust. While he is not JJ Peterka, Rust has shown the ability to play well with Sidney Crosby and the top six in Pittsburgh. He would be an asset to consider, given the other events taking place all at the same time for Adams and company.

Things could heat up quickly again in Buffalo like they did just before the Peterka move. All it takes is one phone call.

