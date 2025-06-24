NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Vegas Golden Knights are talking to teams about Tomas Hertl

Marco D’Amico: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl has come up a few times over the past week. There are reports he could be on the move to an Eastern Conference team.

Marco D’Amico: There may be been a bit of snag this morning, but Vegas is talking to teams about Hertl.

Cam Robinson: There has been some smoke (not confirmed) around the Carolina Hurricanes and Hertl.

** Hertl has a full no-movement clause until July 1st, and then it becomes a three-team trade list.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Minnesota Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins have some pieces that will interest teams this offseason

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins hold the No. 11 pick in the NHL draft, and potentially the No. 12 pick from the New York Rangers will do. They have a second and three third-round picks. They’ll be busy on the trade market, looking for young talent.

The Utah Mammoth might be one team the Penguins are looking to do business with. The Mammoth are looking to make moves as well.

Erik Karlsson has two years left on his contract at $10 million and isn’t a roster need. There is interest in Karlsson, and the Penguins may need to retain a bit of salary. Karlsson has a no-movement clause.

The price is pretty high if a team wants to pry Rickard Rakell away from the Penguins. The trade deadline interest wasn’t overwhelming, and the offers weren’t close to what GM Kyle Dubas wanted.

Bryan Rust‘s no-movement clause expires on July 1st, and there is considerable interest. What type of offer will it take to get the Penguins to trade him? He’s not untouchable. A trade deadline move is more likely as they could create a better bidding war.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Canadiens, Oilers, and the Maple Leafs

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.