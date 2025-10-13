Could Beckett Sennecke be an Impact Player for Anaheim this Season?

Beckett Sennecke wasted no time making an impact for the Anaheim Ducks. The rookie winger scored his first NHL goal in the Ducks’ season opener against the Seattle Kraken, giving Anaheim an early glimpse of the talent that led the organization to select him with the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. While the Ducks dropped their opener, oddsmakers at betting sites Canada have set Anaheim’s Stanley Cup odds at +8000, reflecting both the club’s youth and the uncertainty in a deep Western Conference. The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim’s most recent opponent, are listed at +20000 as they continue their rebuild.

In Anaheim’s second game, Sennecke delivered again, adding a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks on Saturday. The Ducks surged in the third period, with the rookie playing a critical role. Sennecke’s hot start could keep him in Anaheim beyond the nine-game threshold that would burn the first year of his entry-level contract—a decision that was anything but sure in training camp.

Sennecke’s Early Impact

Sennecke, who turned 18 this year, was selected third overall in the 2024 draft—a selection that surprised many, as some projected him to go later in the top ten or just outside the top five. Anaheim’s scouts apparently saw NHL readiness in his size, hockey IQ, and offensive instincts.

Through two NHL games, Sennecke has recorded two goals and an assist, fired five shots, and maintained an even rating. His first tally came in the second opener period against Seattle, finishing an odd-man rush with a quick snapshot from the right wing. Against San Jose, he converted a Sharks turnover for a third-period goal and set up Troy Terry’s tying marker with a crisp pass across the slot. Anaheim outshot San Jose 42-34 in the win.

Sennecke’s immediate production has earned him a role on Anaheim’s second line and the power play. Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville has praised the rookie’s assertiveness with the puck and growth in defensive responsibility. Anaheim, still shaping a young core, has tended to be patient with prospects, but Sennecke’s output may accelerate the timeline.

Breaking Down the Ducks’ Start

Anaheim’s 1-1-0 record to start the season shows offensive promise and some defensive questions. The 7-6 overtime win over San Jose marked the Ducks’ highest-scoring game in over a year. Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson led the way with three points each, with Carlsson adding the overtime winner. Mikael Granlund and Troy Terry each had two assists, and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 23 shots. Sennecke contributed a goal and an assist, and veteran Chris Krieder scored his first two goals for Anaheim since being acquired from the New York Rangers.

Defensively, the Ducks allowed six goals to the Sharks, including three while shorthanded. Mrazek, acquired in the offseason, made his Ducks debut in net. Lukas Dostal started the season opener against Seattle. After two games, Anaheim ranks in the league’s lower third for both goals allowed and save percentage. Still, strong offensive efforts from emerging players like Sennecke are positive indicators in the early going.

The Long View on Sennecke

Beckett Sennecke’s strong performance has made Anaheim’s roster decisions more complex. NHL entry-level contracts allow clubs to play teenagers up to nine games before burning the first year of eligibility. With Adam Henrique in the final year of his contract and several prospects still developing, Sennecke’s consistent scoring and responsible two-way play are turning heads and making a case for a full-season stay.

Last year, Sennecke broke out in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals, tallying 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) in 63 games. Scouts praised his offensive vision and shooting ability, though questions lingered around his defense and physical readiness for an NHL schedule. To start his NHL career, he’s averaging over 15 minutes per game—including more than two minutes per night on the power play—and has logged significant shifts in key moments.

Anaheim continues its larger rebuild, focusing on a high-ceiling, youthful roster. In addition to Sennecke, names like Carlsson and Pavel Mintyukov are quickly becoming central figures in the club’s direction. Anaheim’s 2025-26 Cup odds reflect the risks and the potential of relying on such a young group. If Sennecke’s contributions continue, management may have little reason to return him to junior hockey.

What’s Next

Anaheim faces tough competition in the week ahead, first welcoming the Colorado Avalanche at home and then hitting the road to face the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks’ coaching staff will closely monitor Sennecke as he faces higher-caliber opposition. If the rookie maintains his pace, the Ducks’ decision regarding his future could be made sooner than anticipated.

Sennecke’s impressive opening weeks are an early highlight for Anaheim. His emergence has provided fresh hope and meaningful choices for a Ducks team still plotting its long-term course. The remainder of his rookie campaign will be watched closely as the NHL season unfolds.