NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars – Mikael Granlund, Matt Duchene, and Their Coaching Search

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Edmonton Shake It off to Win Game 4 episode on the Dallas Stars and pending free agents Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene, and their coaching search.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I had mentioned they wanted to keep Granlund. I’ll say this, I think it’s going to be tough for them. I, you know, I think there’s a sense that Granlund can do better on the open market than what they’re willing to do. Let me just give the caveat that at this time of year, things change really quickly. But that’s what I ,that’s what I heard as of Thursday night. So I think they’re going to, I think they’re going to see how Robertson’s contract talks go. I think it’s hard to see them keeping Granlund.

I still think they want to try to take a run at (Matt) Duchene. I don’t know what the chances are. They, they may have to move some other people out to get all this done. And, you know, we’ll see. What happens with Mason Marchment, you know, we’ll see. We’ll see.

But that’s the, and the other thing, too is, a coach told me tonight, because I went on NHL network, which we air with Kathryn Tappen and Mike Rupp and Jason Demers. And I said that Alain Nasreddine has a shot at that job, and if Nasreddine gets it, maybe Neil Graham, the AHL coach, joins the staff as an assistant. And another coach told me the word is that the Stars want to interview both Nasreddine, who I believe has been interviewed, and Graham, who I don’t think has been interviewed, but I don’t know for sure, but is apparently getting one.

I think Nill wants to talk to his two internal guys. And I don’t know if there’s anyone else internally. I don’t know, but I think he wants to talk to his two internal guys first and then see where he’s going. But I think that, I think Kyle, that’s where the Stars kind of are.

