NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, and Potential Brad Marchand Landing Spots

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Panthers Set the Coppertone in Game 3 episode on the Seattle Kraken and them have the flexibility to go the offer sheet route if they are down with that sort of thing.

“I think Seattle is really eager to take a step this year. They have a lot of cap room. They have a lot of draft picks. They have a lot of flexibility.

And you know, I don’t know how Jason Botterill feels about offer sheets, or Ron Francis feels about offer sheets, but it was pointed out to me that Seattle has the flexibility to go down that route if they wanted to. So that’s another team people are watching.

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report: A look at nine potential landing spots for Florida Panthers pending UFA forward Brad Marchand.

Florida Panthers – Fits their play and hard to see him leaving, especially if Sam Bennett leaves.

Boston Bruins – A trade and re-sign don’t happen that often. Would he want to go back to a non-contender given his options?

Toronto Maple Leafs – They need a change and may be top-six forwards if Mitch Marner and/or John Tavares leave. Could have some cap space to work with.

Montreal Canadiens – Could use a veteran with some nastiness as they try to become contenders.

Colorado Avalanche – Could use some depth, and he’s friends with Nathan MacKinnon. Cap is an issue, especially after re-signing Brock Nelson.

Non-contending teams with cap space – Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and the Anaheim Ducks – Have the room to outbid other teams and could use some credibility in their lineups.

Utah Mammoth – Have cap room to work with and are getting closer to contending and are looking to compete now. Could be players in the Mitch Marner sweepstakes.

