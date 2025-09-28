NHL Rumors: Free Agent Rumblings, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Some Free Agent Rumblings

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Naturally, there are always rumors with the big free agents, but how about that second tier? This is their space. Anyway, players like Adrian Kempe are waiting for the market to set. His agent, JP Barry, said basically as such. It is a known fact. Most are waiting to see what Jack Eichel gets, but that William Nylander deal might be an eventual blueprint.

Money and term may not be an issue, as not wanting to be first. The same can be said for Alex Tuch. Tuch is another one of those free agents playing the waiting game. He may see double digits in AAV, but we might all be waiting for some time. Then, there is Martin Necas, who truly will not rush into anything. Colorado will wind up giving the winger more money, but again, it’s another deal that will come in time.

After that, a player like Rasmus Andersson is still more likely to get moved by the trade deadline. The Calgary Flames’ blueliner is one of those players who may not ink a new deal until he is with another team. That is the reality. He was nearly traded, nearly re-signed, and now is just playing things out. All Claude Lemieux and Andersson can hope for is a good, healthy season.

Others look at players like Anders Lee and John Carlson. Older vets who could get one more deal are always sought after. Lee did score 29 goals, but an injury might impact the early part of his 2025-26 campaign. With a new General Manager, the Islanders figure to wait and see where they are before committing. As for Carlson, he is 36 now and still has a little in the tank. The defenseman wants a fair deal, but does Washington want a sweetheart deal? Stay tuned and be patient.

Pittsburgh Getting Help On The Trade Market

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Yes, Pittsburgh Penguins fans want change. This appears to be another long year of no playoffs. Kyle Dubas faces immense scrutiny and pressure to get some deals done. It turns out the trade market may bail Dubas out. The keyword is, may.

Now, do trades get done? Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and even yes, Sidney Crosby might be on the table. The first two are much more likely.

With so few names available, even Erik Karlsson could get further up the list. It is interesting how Karlsson trade rumors have evolved or come undone in the past little while. Rickard and Rust are right around $5 million AAV, though. Affordability means more offers and control helps. Both are under contract for two more years.

Teams simply are reluctant to make deals right now in the new salary cap world. That is the reality. However, Dubas is probably hoping for a little action.

