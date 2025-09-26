NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and the Calgary Flames

The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas are talking, and what about the Carolina Hurricanes for Sidney Crosby?
Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Martin Necas said last week that talks are ongoing between his agent and the Colorado Avalanche. He’s in the final year of a two-year deal with a $6.5 million cap hit. The Avs could be looking at a Mikko Rantanen situation if a deal isn’t worked out beforehand.
Reports possibly have Necas looking for $10 million a season. He’s coming off a career-high 83 points in 79 games with the Avalanche and Hurricanes. The Avs will also have to keep in mind a Cale Makar extension that would kick in in two years. Depending on how he starts the season, it could help determine his value.
If Sidney Crosby does decide to move on, the Avalanche would be one of the teams at the top of his list. The Carolina Hurricanes would be an interesting option as they’re looking to win now.
Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames defenseman said he hasn’t ruled out signing a contract extension, and if he really wanted out of Calgary, he’d already be gone.
“I will never close any doors in Calgary — it’s always gonna be open.”
There’s a lot of stuff that happened this summer off the ice that I think is between me, Connie (GM Craig Conroy) and (hockey operations president) Don (Maloney).
If I really wanted to, I wouldn’t have been here, right? So, I love my time here, and I always have.”
The sides exchanged numbers earlier this offseason, and Flames GM Conroy has been shopping Andersson for several months. A trade is more likely to occur than an extension. Conroy isn’t closing the door either on Andersson coming back.
The Flames also know that they are pretty deep with right-handed defensemen – MacKenzie Weegar and prospects Zayne Parekh, Hunter Brzustewicz and Bradyen Pachal. A long-term, big money deal may not make sense for the Flames.
