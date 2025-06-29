Free Agent Signings: Knies, Fabbro, Giroux, Khusnutdinov, Callahan, Husso, and Bahl

The Toronto Maple Leafs extend Matthew Knies

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed pending RFA forward Matthew Knies to a six-year contract with a $7.75 million.

Nick Alberga: “As mentioned the other day, the Peterka extension paved the way for this deal to get done in short order. Fair contract. Well deserved.”

Matt Larkin: “By year 3 of this deal, cap will be $113 million, and Knies’ $7.75 million AAV will be the equivalent of $6.04 million this past season. Steal.”

Here are Knies' microstats from the 2024-25 season. Gets to the net, forechecks, hits, scores. Even if his scoring regresses from the 19% he shot this year (which would be no surprise) he should still be plenty useful and this deal doesn't break the bank. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/MbQQVWX111 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 29, 2025

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-sign Dante Fabbro

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed defenseman Dante Fabbro to a four-year contract extension with a $4.12 million cap hit.

2025-26: $4.125 million salary, a $1 million signing bonus, and a full no-trade clause

2026-27: $4.125 million, and a 10-Team NTC

2027-28: $3.625 million, and a 10-Team NTC

2028-29: $3.625 million, and a 5-Team NTC

Claude Giroux finally gets his deal done

Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux agreed on a one-year contract extension with a $2 million cap hit and an AAV of $4.75 million.

He’ll get a $2 million base salary and up to $2.75 million in bonuses.

$250,000 each for 20/30/60 Games

$250,000 playoffs & 50GP

$500,000 win Round 1, $250,000 win Round 2, $500,000 win Round 3, $500,000 win Cup (min 50% GP)

Julian McKenzie: Giroux gets a full no-movement clause.

The Boston Bruins re-sign two

NHL Network: The Boston Bruins re-signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a two-year contract extension (with a $925,000 AAV).

Boston Bruins: The Bruins signed defenseman Michael Callahan to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 cap hit.

The Anaheim Ducks re-sign Ville Husso

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have re-signed goaltender Ville Husso to a two-year contract with a $2.2 million cap hit.

Kevin Bahl gets a six-year extension with the Calgary Flames

Puck Pedia: Kevin Bahl signed a six-year contract extension with the Calgary Flames on Saturday with a cap hit of $5.35 million.

2025-26: $2.35 million salary, and a $3 million signing bonus

2026-27: $5.35 million salary

2027-28: $5.35 million salary

2028-29: $5.35 million salary

2029-30: $5.35 million salary

2030-31: $5.35 million salary

