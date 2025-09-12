From Bobby Orr to Wayne Gretzky: NHL Moments Fans Still Talk About

The NHL’s 2025-26 season opens next month, bringing renewed anticipation to rinks across North America. Oddsmakers are already shaping the narrative, with NHL odds at TitanPlay indicating the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers as co-favorites at +700, closely followed by the Florida Panthers at +750 and the Colorado Avalanche at +900. Defending champion Florida retained its core, while Carolina added key talent in the off-season, fueling expectations for a highly competitive campaign.

Pre-season projections capture only part of hockey’s story. The game is built on dramatic moments and record-breaking achievements that continue to echo through the decades. Landmark and iconic player performances from Bobby Orr’s era to the present have shaped careers and elevated the sport’s legacy, offering context for the stars and contenders vying for the Stanley Cup this year.

Bobby Orr’s Airborne Overtime Goal

One of hockey’s most memorable moments traces back to May 10, 1970, when Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored the decisive goal in overtime to clinch the Stanley Cup. Orr intercepted a pass, cut in front of the net, and beat the St. Louis Blues’ goalie while being tripped, launching himself airborne as the puck crossed the line. That championship ended a 29-year drought for Boston and still serves as a defining image of Orr’s brilliance and the singular drama of NHL playoff hockey.

Ovechkin Surpasses Gretzky’s Goal Record

Wayne Gretzky’s all-time regular-season goal record stood for over three decades at 894, a mark widely considered untouchable. Yet on April 6, 2025, the conversation shifted forever. In a highly attended contest at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal, officially surpassing Gretzky’s record. Midway through the second period, Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson and fired a signature one-timer from the left circle past Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin on the power play.

The game paused to recognize the milestone, as teammates, opponents, and fans celebrated Ovechkin’s historic achievement. Gretzky was in attendance and made his way to center ice, personally congratulating Ovechkin. The record-breaking season demanded remarkable consistency from the 39-year-old Ovechkin, who overcame a broken fibula and a midseason absence to reach the summit. Entering the fall of 2024, he needed 42 goals to break Gretzky’s benchmark and finished the campaign with 902, cementing his legacy as the league’s greatest goal scorer.

Lemieux’s Triumphant Comeback

Resilience defines Mario Lemieux’s place in NHL lore. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January 1993, Lemieux underwent rounds of radiation before returning to NHL ice on March 2, less than two months later. His comeback goal in his first game back, scored against the Minnesota North Stars, served as a personal milestone and a beacon of hope for many facing adversity.

Lemieux thrived following his return, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 1991 and 1992. He captured the Art Ross Trophy by notching 131 points in 64 games during his shortened comeback season, demonstrating the skill and determination that defined his Hall of Fame career.

Selanne’s Singular Rookie Explosion

No rookie season in NHL history compares to Teemu Selanne’s 1992-93 campaign. Skating with the Winnipeg Jets, the Finnish winger scored 76 goals and 132 points in 84 games, obliterating previous records. He broke Mike Bossy’s rookie goal record of 53 with his 54th on March 2, 1993, against the Quebec Nordiques. Selanne showcased remarkable consistency, posting five hat tricks and 17 multi-goal games and never going more than four games without a goal.

After breaking Bossy’s record, his memorable “machine gun” celebration became an iconic NHL moment. Beyond goals, Selanne also broke Peter Stastny’s rookie points record of 109, solidifying a campaign that stands alone in league history. No rookie has approached this total in the three decades since, with league parity and defense changes making his record appear unbreakable. Selanne’s achievement remains not just a high-water mark, but a barrier few expect will ever fall.

Gretzky’s Retirement and Enduring Records

Few careers rival Wayne Gretzky’s in impact or in numbers. After two decades and four teams, Gretzky announced his retirement on April 18, 1999, closing an era at age 38. At the time of his final NHL game in Madison Square Garden, Gretzky held or shared 61 league records, encompassing 40 regular-season, 15 playoff, and six All-Star marks.

Gretzky’s last NHL goal came on March 29, 1999, as he concluded his career with 894 goals, 2,857 points, and an unmatched resume that includes the only 200-point seasons in league history and a points-per-game mark of 1.921. His elegance on the ice and capacity to set up teammates made him a scoring and assisting legend. Though some records, such as all-time goals, have finally fallen, Gretzky’s broader statistical legacy remains intact.

New Chapters Lie Ahead

These landmark events comprise only a slice of hockey’s rich history, but each illustrates how moments and records shape the sport. As this new season begins, contenders like Carolina, Edmonton, Florida, and Colorado look to add fresh chapters amid sky-high expectations and shifting NHL odds. No record stands forever, but some, including Selanne’s rookie output and Gretzky’s all-time points benchmark, appear safe for generations.

With each game bringing chances for new stars to emerge, the uncertainty is part of what makes the NHL compelling. Whether the next defining milestone comes in the playoffs, through a rookie breakout, or from a career achievement, the wide-open race ensures that the legacy of transformative hockey moments will continue to evolve.