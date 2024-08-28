How Many Goals Will Connor Bedard Score This Season?

The first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks from the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard, had a decent rookie season. You might not say it was decent, as he won the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year in the NHL.

However, he did miss time with a broken jaw he suffered in January 2024. In the 68 games he played, he scored 22 goals. It probably could have been more, but the Blackhawks were a young team and among the worst in the NHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks had an impressive off-season, improving their team with additions like Ilya Mikheyev Teuvo Teravainen, Pat Maroon, Alec Martinez, T.J. Brodie, Laurent Brossoit, and 2024 first-round draft pick Artyom Levshunov.

So, the Blackhawks have given Connor Bedard every chance to score more goals by remaining on the ice with the size they added to the lineup.

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics heading into the 2024-25 NHL Season on the newest Inside Edge. Corrado was asked if Chicago Blackhawks star forward Connor Bedard can eclipse the 34-goal mark set by FanDuel this season.

Sarah Davis: “We’re back with Frankie Corrado for the inside edge on some intriguing futures on FanDuel, and here’s how this is going to work. I’m going to throw some names at you where the line has been set in terms of over/under, and how many goals will these guys score in the upcoming season. Are you ready Frankie?”

Frankie Corrado: “I’m ready Sarah and I always hit the under when I was a player, never the over.”

Davis: “Of course, of course. Right? Okay, well, let’s get started. See how good you are at this. With year two for Connor Bedard, he had 22 goals in 68 games as a rookie. FanDuel has set the over-under at 34 and a half. Is Bedard going over or under?”

Corrado: “It might seem like a big number compared to what he had last year, but I like the over for Connor Bedard this season. There was one priority for the Chicago Blackhawks in this off-season: surround Connor Bedard with some players to play with to be a competitive team and help him get to superstar status in this league. Because the quicker he does that, the quicker the Chicago Blackhawks can turn the corner. So, yes, over for Connor Bedard.”

Davis: “Remember he had a broken jaw too, so he missed a few games.”

Expect Connor Bedard to have an excellent sophomore season in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks.